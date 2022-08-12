Cristin Coleman, Wife of Former San Francisco Giants Pitcher Tim Lincecum, Dead at 38

Cristin Coleman, the wife of former San Francisco Giants pitcher Tim Lincecum, has died, the team announced. She was 38 years old. According to the San Mateo Daily Journal, Coleman died on June 27 after losing her battle with cancer. The obituary was published on July 12, and the Giants made the announcement on Thursday.

"The Giants were extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Tim Lincecum's wife, Cristin Coleman. Our deepest condolences go out to Tim, Cristin's family and all those whose lives she touched as a friend and teacher, the team said in a statement. "She was beloved by the Giants family and her caring and genuine spirit touched those of us who were fortunate enough to know her during her and Timmy's years with us."

Lincecum has been splitting time between his hometown of Seattle and the Bay Area. Here’s the two of them after the Giants clinched the National League Pennant in 2012. pic.twitter.com/nfQUyEViAK — Steven Rissotto (@StevenRissotto) August 11, 2022

Her parents, Randy and Sue Coleman, told the San Mateo Daily Journal they were grateful for the time they had with their daughter. "During her illness, Cristin never expressed fear, anger, or self-pity, but she was deeply sad to be leaving all of us so soon and for causing us to grieve. And she was profoundly grateful for all your love and support – 'Washington people have such big hearts.' It was never about her," the Colemans wrote. "It was about Love — Love for her family, her friends, her hundreds of students and their families, and her many professional colleagues. Cristin told me she wasn't afraid because she was leaving all her love to us, the lucky ones whose lives and hearts she touched."

Lincecum is known for being very private about her personal life, as mentioned by Yahoo Sports. Before the Giants' announcement, it hasn't been reported that he was married. However, the two were seen together after the Giants won the World Series in 2012.

Lincecum, 38, began his MLB career with the Giants in 2007 and was with the team until the end of the 2015 season. In his career, Lincecum was selected to the all-star team four times, won the NL Cy Young award twice and helped the Giants win the World Series three times. In 2016, Lincecum signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels and posted a 2-6 record in nine starts. He finished his MLB career with a 110-89 record, 3.74 ERA and 1,736 strikeouts.