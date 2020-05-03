Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Goes Pantless Amid Family Quarantine

✖

With millions around the world remaining in quarantine due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the rules have changed for clothing choices. Pajamas are more acceptable throughout the day, especially when there are no Zoom meetings to attend. However, Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend is showing that pants are optional amid the pandemic.

Georgina Rodriguez posted a photo on Instagram Friday that showed her enjoying the sunshine in Portugal. She was holding some clothing while staring at the ocean. Rodriguez had on a long-sleeved shirt, a hat, socks and shoes, but she was missing a key piece of her outfit. Rodriguez was not wearing any pants, which drew considerable attention from Instagram users.

When Italy extended its coronavirus lockdown, Ronaldo and Rodriguez headed to Madeira, a region of Portugal off the northwest corner of Africa. They have spent the time enjoying the sunshine while getting in some workouts. This includes hill sprints, as well as a hike at the Ponta de São Lourenço (Point of Saint Lawrence).

Now, however, the vacation appears to be coming to an end. Juventus F.C., the team that employs Ronaldo, recently recalled all of its players that have been traveling abroad. The Italian government gave its Series A clubs permission to being training due to the easing of restrictions for team sports.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez will now have to return to Italy, but the football star cannot immediately begin training with his teammates. All of the players that returned to their native lands amid the pandemic will be required to spend 14 days in isolation before they can begin training. This includes Gonzalo Higuain, Sami Khedira, Wojciech Szczesny and Douglas Costa.

Three of Ronaldo's teammates — Blaise Matuidi, Paulo Dybala and Daniele Rugani — remained in Italy and all tested positive for the coronavirus. They were all required to self-isolate during their recovery. Now they can begin training with their teammates on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Serie A has been suspended since March due to the pandemic, which has killed more than 244,500 people worldwide. There have been questions about whether or not the 2019-20 season would actually return. Leagues in France, Belgium and the Netherlands have all declared their seasons to be over. However, those in England, Italy, Germany and Spain are still examining all possible options of a return in the near future.