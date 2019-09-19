NFL Legend Cris Carter Says Ben Roethlisberger Is More Talented Than Tom Brady

Cris Carter, a Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver, believes the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to miss quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in a big way. Roethlisberger is out for the rest of the 2019 season with an injured elbow and at 37 years old, one has to wonder if this is the end for him. Carter, who is a host on the FS1 show First Things First, believes Roethlisberger will be back better than ever in 2019 because he’s the most talented quarterback in the league, which means he’s more talented than six-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady.

“Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Philip Rivers, Eli, these guys are in tremendous shape, but none of those guys are the athlete Ben Roethlisberger is. None of them have the talent Ben Roethlisberger does,” Carter said. “If you ask all of them and they were telling the truth, ‘Tom Brady, hey man, would you rather take Ben Roethlisberger’s tools?’ And Tom’s won a lot and everything, but he’d be like, ‘yes.’”

Carter went on to say that Roethlisberger will be able to bounce back from his injury and prove that he still has what it takes to lead the Steelers to another Super Bowl.

“I believe that Ben Roethlisberger will respond to this,” Carter added. “Yes, he did talk about retirement a couple years ago. But obviously, he made a re-commitment to football. It’s hard for me to believe over the next three years they won’t be in the playoffs.”

“Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Philip Rivers, Eli, these guys are in tremendous shape. But none of those guys are the athlete Ben Roethlisberger is. None of them have the talent Ben does. This will be one of the biggest challenges of his career. He will respond to this.” — @criscarter80 pic.twitter.com/6zYe1pbc07 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) September 17, 2019

There’s no doubt Roethlisberger is one of the best to ever play the game. Along with being a two-time Super Bowl winner, Roethlisberger has been named to the Pro Bowl six times and he was was the NFL’s passing yards leader in 2014 and 2018. He was named Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2004 after not losing a start during the regular season and throwing for 2,621 yards and 17 touchdowns. For his career, Roethlisberger has thrown for 56,545 yards, 363 touchdowns and 191 interceptions.

As for being better than Brady, it’s a bold thing for Carter to say considering he has won the MVP award three times, the Super Bowl MVP award four times and he has thrown for over 71,000 yards and over 520 touchdowns. Also, the last time the Steelers and Patriots faced each other, Brady threw three touchdown passes and no interceptions while Roethlisberger threw zero touchdown passes and one pick.

Again, Roethlisberger has put together a Hall of Fame career, but Carter is in the minority when saying Brady doesn’t have talent like the Steelers QB.