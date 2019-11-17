Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Trolls Dak Prescott With Touchdown Celebration

After footage was shown of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott warming up his hips, the NFL community has been making plenty of jokes at his expense. His teammate in running back Ezekiel Elliott is now joining in on the fun. The defending rushing yards champion even recreated the move on Sunday against the Detroit Lions after scoring a touchdown.

Nursing a six-point lead with eight minutes remaining in the game, Elliott caught a short pass from Prescott and ran untouched all of the way to the end zone. The Cowboys needed to convert a third-and-eight, but Elliott was able to finish the drive and put points on the board.

To cap off the play, Elliott ran to the back of the end zone and perfectly recreated Prescott’s dance while the announcers laughed.

While the warmup dance has been a source of entertainment for members of the media, various players, and the fans, it has been a tradition for Prescott. Like Sunday Night Football commentator Cris Collinsworth said last week, the purpose of this warmup is to better provide Prescott with the ability to throw off his back foot and from odd angles.

Ultimately, the reasoning is less important to those watching the games. They just find it entertaining that the Cowboys quarterback is shaking his hips in such a manner. There were many fans on social media that even created dance remixes with Shakira’s Hips Don’t Lie.

Elliott may not have had access to video editors on Sunday, but he still turned heads on social media with his Dak dance celebration. Although the Cowboys QB didn’t appear to mind considering that he ran up to celebrate with his teammate after this critical play.

This touchdown by Zeke was much-needed for the Cowboys given their previous loss to the Vikings that dropped them to 5-4 on the season. With the Philadelphia Eagles playing the New England Patriots, there was an opportunity for Dallas to regain control of the NFC East. Although they had to first take care of business in Motor City.

To achieve this goal, Zeke contributed two separate touchdowns. He rushed for 45 yards and one score on 16 carries. He also added another 28 yards and a second score as a receiver. The wealthiest running back in the NFL was a key part of the gameplan on Sunday despite averaging a mere 2.8 yards-per-carry, and he celebrated that fact with his Prescott dance.

Photo Credit: Rey Del Rio/Getty