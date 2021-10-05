WNBA All-Star Apologizes for Involvement in Major Brawl in Atlanta

A WNBA player is issuing an apology for posting a now-deleted YouTube video in which she joked about a fight she was involved in earlier this year in Atlanta, according to ESPN. Courtney Williams, Atlanta Dream guard, went to Twitter on Monday to apologize for the video that shows her and teammate Crystal Bradford and others throwing punches near a food truck outside a club in the Atlanta area. ESPN says the brawl happened in May.

“I want to sincerely apologize for the video posted yesterday,” Williams wrote. “I would never want to represent myself or the organization in a negative way. I’m learning everyday so I ask for grace as I’m growing. Again I apologize to all attached, and I will be better moving forward.”

In the video Williams posted on YouTube, she appeared to make light of the incident. She filmed the 39-minute video with her girlfriend Glamazontay, a YouTube personality. It’s not clear how the altercation began, and it appeared no law enforcement was involved. The Dream released a statement about Williams’ actions.

“The behavior in the video is unacceptable and does not align with our values as an organization,” the Dream said in a statement Monday to ESPN. “We are taking this matter very seriously and working with the league to gather more information and determine next steps.” The WNBA released a statement, saying, “We just became aware of the video and are in the process of gathering more information.”

According to Insider, the altercation started when someone commented on Williams’ girlfriend. The All-Star guard decided to take action, but it’s not clear who threw the first punch. Insider also said the Dream were made aware of the situation when it took place in May. They handled the situation internally.

Williams, 27, was named to her first All-Star game this year. She originally was selected by the Phoenix Mercury in 2016 and spent a few games with the team before being traded to the Connecticut Sun in June of that year. Williams was traded to the Dream in 2020 after helping lead the Sun to the WNBA Finals in 2019. This past season, Williams averaged 16.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and four assists per game.