UFC Fighter Corey Anderson Says Jon Jones Is 'Soft as Baby S—'

Jon "Bones" Jones doesn't have a fight scheduled with Corey Anderson in the UFC, but that could soon be changing. Following an incident in New Jersey in which Jones reportedly began flipping off Anderson and his team for talking to his manager, the seventh-ranked light heavyweight sat down with TMZ Sports to discuss what happened and explain why Jones is "soft as baby s—."

As he said during the conversation, Anderson showed up to a signing by Jones due to it taking place a few blocks from the gym where he trains. He did not go there with the intention of riling up a possible opponent. He was just standing in the audience.

However, the situation turned when Anderson began talking to Jones' manager. The light heavyweight fighter reportedly did not appreciate that gesture and responded by accusing Anderson of "talking s—." Security ultimately came over to defuse the situation, but Anderson had an epiphany in that he realized he is living rent-free in Jones' head.

Jon Jones is at a signing in NJ and Corey Anderson and some friends came to greet him. pic.twitter.com/j9YEADNAp1 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 27, 2019

"You made yourself look like you just sensitive, bro. You soft body. You soft like Charmin. All that G.O.A.T. talk, boy, you soft as baby s—. I ain't even say nothing to you and you got in your feelings."

While there is not a fight on the books, that could soon be changing. Anderson has an upcoming battle with Johnny Walker. If he proves victorious in this battle, which he fully expects, Anderson anticipates that he and Jones will finally get a fight scheduled. As he explained during the conversation, there isn't anyone else for him to beat.

Anderson is currently 13-4, per the UFC website, and he is riding a three-bout winning streak. He is becoming a force in the UFC, especially after winning four fights by knockout, and understands that there is even more attention on him with each passing day.

Anderson said that multiple people in Jones' camp have been watching him on social media, which only means that he is getting in the opposition's head. As it turns out, this is exactly what Anderson wants to happen.

"Watch me, see that I'm developing, get scared," Anderson said. "I want you in the gym. I want you to relapse and start doing drugs again because you don't think you can beat me. I want to get in your head before we get in the cage.

"I'm the real deal. Like I said, I got fight IQ and I'm a mixed martial artist. I'm not a one-hit-wonder. You hit me, I'mma hit you. you kick me, I'mma kick you. we gon' wrestle and we gon' do Jiu-Jitsu. We can go all over, and it ain't gonna be an easy battle. Believe that."