Conor McGregor ‘Vehemently Denies’ Sexual Assault Allegations According to Manager

Conor McGregor is looking to return to UFC action next year, but one thing that could prevent that from happening is the sexual assault allegations filed against him in Ireland last month. McGregor has yet to publicly comment on the allegations, but his manager, Audie Attar of Paradigm Sports Management, let everyone know his client didn’t do anything wrong.

“He vehemently denies any allegation of sexual misconduct or any wrongdoing,” Attar said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. “We vehemently deny it, and he does as well. At the end of the day we know who he is, he knows who he is, and we know what the truth is.”

The New York Times was the first to report the news but McGregor has not been arrested or charged by police. This is just one of the legal issues McGregor is dealing with as he recently pleaded guilty for his involvement in an attack at an Irish Pub. He could serve six months of prison time if he’s convicted.

The incident happened in April buy video footage of it was released in August. Once the video was out McGregor apologized for his actions.

“I was in the wrong,” McGregor said. “That man deserved to enjoy his time in the pub without having it end the way it did. … I tried to make amends and I made amends back then. But it doesn’t matter. I was in the wrong. I must come here before you and take accountability and take responsibility. I owe it to the people that have been supporting me. I owe it to my mother, my father, my family. I owe it to the people who trained me in martial arts. That’s not who I am. That’s not the reason why I got into martial arts or studying combat sports. The reason I got into it was to defend against that type of scenario.”

As for his return to UFC, McGregor is looking to get back in the octagon in January. And who will be McGregor’s opponent?

“We’ve both agreed on a date and we’ve agreed on opponents,” Attar said. “A deal is imminent. I don’t see anything getting in the way barring some unforeseen circumstances. I think both parties want to get it done. I think it’s in the best in interest of everyone involved.”