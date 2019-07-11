Conor McGregor Reveals Epic Bottle Cap Challenge Video, Calls out Floyd Mayweather

The Bottle Cap Challenge has become a thing over the last several weeks and celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Steve-O and Hailey Bieber have all participated. Conor McGregor is no different, except he challenged an opponent who’s been talking a lot of smack to the MMA fighter.

In the video, McGregor seems to have no issue knocking the cap off the bottle with is foot, but then nominates professional boxer, Floyd “Money” Mayweather to go next.

Maybe “Money May” will react differently to this challenge than he did when McGregor requested a rematch of their fight. The Irish born fighter admitted to knowing what he did wrong in the first match and is convinced he could win the second time around.

When Mayweather was presented the idea, he and his crew just laughed it off calling McGregor and his team a bunch of “circus clowns.”

“Boy, boy, boy, boy, boy … these kids are some circus clowns,” Mayweather told TMZ.

“They can’t f—k with Money May.”

“They gonna keep coming my way. At the end of the day, I keep laughing, I keep living, I keep going to the bank.”

Which is exactly what he’s doing. Mayweather showed off $2 million dollars worth of cash and accessories in a recent Instagram post.

He flaunted $1.8 million dollars in $100 dollar bills, alongside $200,000 dollars in $20’s to which he referred to as “wallpaper” in a video he shared with fans.

“I was once told that ‘the loudest person in the room is the weakest person in the room,’” He wrote. “Well, that works for the individuals that’s doing something illegal. But in my case, I’m happy to flaunt my legal wealth and brag about being a black man that came from poverty, beat all odds and not give a f—k about what anybody thinks. Happy 4th, this is my independence! Now, let the fireworks begin!”

In another post with him captured alongside the $1.8 million, he wrote, “This is what I’ve been hearing for 23 years… ‘All Mayweather does is brag about his cars, his jewelry, his mansions, his ladies, his clothes and his money’. And this is what Mayweather says back… ‘I’m happy y’all spent over 2 decades hating on me instead of building your own legacy.”

He then continued to say that he’s “here to stay.”