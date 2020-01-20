Conor McGregor Receives Some High Praise From Tony Robbins After Defeating Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone

Conor McGregor had an extra face in his corner for Saturday night’s match against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone: motivational guru Tony Robbins. Robbins was spotted at the event, and he later revealed that he was in-fact there to root on McGregor. He alluded to the fact that he was working with the Irish fighter, presumably so he could get a mental edge against Cerrone. After McGregor’s victory, Robbins posted a picture with the winner and sang his praises for his work ethic and how he’s been “strengthening his mind, heart and soul.” He also praised McGregor’s humble actions after the match.

So proud of @TheNotoriousMMA — the ONE & ONLY, #ConorMcGregor!! What a turnaround he’s created within himself in the last year. He’s had a WORK ETHIC like no other — not only strengthening his body to be even more FIT than he’s been, but also and perhaps, MORE IMPORTANTLY… pic.twitter.com/9fhrXz824L — Tony Robbins (@TonyRobbins) January 19, 2020

… strengthening his MIND, HEART, and SOUL.@Cowboycerrone was a worthy appointment — so much RESPECT and so CLASSY in victory of #Conor to go hug Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone sincerely afterward, and Cerrone’s grandmother, who raised him. — Tony Robbins (@TonyRobbins) January 19, 2020

Robbins continued his thread to hype up the history that McGregor made and congratulate those around the fighter. He also revealed he was “a part of” McGregor’s team.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“These are two are true warriors. It was a short but beautiful fight and an incredible VICTORY for Conor. He made HISTORY tonight as the FIRST fighter in [UFC] HISTORY to secure a knockout victory in each of the three separate weight classes!!” Robbins wrote. “Congratulations to Conor’s manager Audie Attar, Coach John Kavanagh, Dr. Julian Dalby, and the ENTIRE #McGregor team that made this big WIN possible. It’s such an incredible honor to be a part of this team and to celebrate an extraordinary victory with them tonight.

“Also wonderful to share this moment with my son Josh, and my own trainer and dear friend, Billy Beck! Look out, CONOR IS BACK… and BETTER THAN EVER!”

Robbins’ fans had a lot of love for the UFC fighter and her glad to see that the pair’s work together has proven fruitful.

“Very important to realize we can always have a turnaround away from the brink of defeat [and] humiliation,” one fan wrote. “It’s up to us to let our stories inspire others, and make them realize giving up on their noble goals is never an option. Thank you, Tony, for being a great teacher [and] coach.”

“Uncle Tony, the best in the business. Much respect 2 legends creating history,” another fan replied.

“We could see there was a change….his attitude in training and opponent, how he talked and conducted himself in public….now I understand. Fantastic work!” a third wrote.

Photo Credit: Steve Marcus/Getty Images