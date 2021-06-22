Conor McGregor Fans Spot Visible Injury in Latest Photo

✖

Conor McGregor is dealing with an injury just weeks before his fight against Dustin Poirier. The UFC star posted a photo on his Instagram page and was sporting a black eye. He didn't mention the black eye in the post, but fans pointed it out right away.

“Who gave you that black eye king?” one fan asked per the New York Post. Another fan said that McGregor got "rocked in sparring." There's no telling how McGregor got the shiner, but it looks like he will be ready to Poirier for the third time. The match will take place at UFC 264 on July 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. McGregor won the first match at UFC 178 in 2014. Poirier won the second bout in January at UFC 257.

“You know, it's hard to overcome inactivity over long periods of time,” McGregor said after the loss as he hadn't fought since beating Donald Cerrone in January 2020. “I just wasn't as comfortable as I needed to be, but Dustin is some fighter. If you put in the time, you're going to get cozy in here. I have to dust it off and come back, and that's what I will do. ... I'll take my licks, but I'm gutted.”

When Poirier defeated McGregor, it was his second consecutive win after losing to Khbib Nurmagomedov in September 2019 for the UFC Lightweight Championship. He won the Interim UFC Lightweight title in April of that year, taking down Max Halloway. Now his goal is to get back on top of the division.

"From early in my career, it was who I was," Poirier told ESPN in January. "It was fighting, and that's it. That's all I cared about. Now, like, we're talking and my daughter is in the other room. I'm a father, a husband, the charity is doing great. Fighting is just something I do. I put my all into it ... but this is just something I do. One day, I won't be able to do this. And then what? I'll be used up and thrown away? No, man. I'm still a dad, husband, son, brother, businessman." Whoever wins at UFC 264 will be in line to face Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira, who won the title in May.