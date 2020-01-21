Conor McGregor Fans Erupt After UFC Star Gives Praise to Donald Trump

Conor McGregor has gained a lot of attention recently and it has nothing to do with his performance at UFC 246. On Monday, McGregor noticed that President Donald Trump tweeted about his three-year anniversary in office. It led to the UFC star responding to the tweet and he gave a ton of praise to Trump.

“Phenomenal President,” McGregor wrote. “Quite possibly the USA [goat emoji]. Most certainly one of them anyway, as he sits atop the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him. No easy feet. Early stages of term also. Incredible. Congrats and Happy Martin Luther King Jr. day America.”

Trump’s three-year anniversary fell on Martin Luther King Day and he mentioned how fitting that was based on what he’s accomplished.

“It was exactly three years ago today, January 20, 2017, that I was sworn into office,” Trump tweeted. “So appropriate that today is also MLK jr DAY. African-American Unemployment is the LOWEST in the history of our Country, by far. Also, best Poverty, Youth, and Employment numbers, ever. Great!”

Fans had some interesting things to say about McGregor’s tweet to Trump. Scroll down to see the most notable reactions.

Stay In Your Lane

Reminder: Donald took out a full page ad demanding the death penalty for five boys who were exonerated in the crime, and has never apologized for it.



Stay in your lane of punching people for a living, Mr. “feet.” — Reality_Driven 🏎 (@reality_driven) January 21, 2020

This Twitter user believes McGregor shouldn’t share positive tweets of Trump. In this tweet, the fan talks about one of the negative things Trump has done and it led to him telling McGregor to “stay in your lane” which likely won’t happen.

Awesome Tweet

Awesome tweet! Let’s see how many leftist beta males will scream their hatred for @TheNotoriousMMA Guess they’re back to playing fortnite and sleeping on the foldout couch in mommy’s spare bedroom. — Because I Said So (@AJ_FranklinGirl) January 21, 2020

This fan has no problem with what McGregor tweeted. She is also predicting that he will receive a lot of hate from the democrats and she takes a shot at them. Trump has received his share of hate, but there is also a strong amount of support from the public.

Heartbroken

oh conor – so heartbreaking – — ROSIE (@Rosie) January 21, 2020

This fan is clearly upset with what the UFC star tweeted to Trump. After McGregor’s win over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246, fans showed him a lot of love. McGregor continues to have a ton of support, but there are some fans who aren’t happy with him because of his tweet.

Killing It

You’re not wrong! Trump’s killing it, and so are you!👏🏻 — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) January 21, 2020

This fan completely agrees with McGregor and he gives a compliment to him as well as Trump. Despite Trump going through an impeachment trial, the supporters will point out the work he has done during his three years as president. And if Trump is able to stay in office this year, it’s very possible he could be re-elected in November.

Tap Out

Donald Trump is The Champ Champ! GOAT of Presidents.

The Heavyweight Champion Of America. 🇺🇸

Will make hoax Impeachment tap out in first round. — Smussie Gillette (@SmussieGillette) January 21, 2020

This Twitter user believes Trump will use his inner McGregor and beat the impeachment like McGregor did in UFC 246. As for being the GOAT of all presidents, it’s an interesting take considering what the first presidents of the country have done to make it what it is today.

Irish Fanbase

It is hard for me to believe that you published this tweet. I thought you were trying to win back your Irish fanbase, not alienate them. — Daniel Reed (@Irishexpress409) January 21, 2020

This fan doesn’t understand the tweet because the belief is this could alienate McGregor from the Irish fanbase instead of winning them back. The Twitter user also said the tweet was likely not published by him due because of how it could lead to fans being divided. If that was the case, it wouldn’t still be up after 24 hours.

Loss of Fans

You just lost a large number of fans. — Donovan Major (@MMAGator) January 21, 2020

This Twitter user simply states that McGregor’s number of fans will be on the decline because of the tweet. It’s likely some fans will stop showing love to McGregor, but ultimately people like him for what he can do in the octagon. McGregor’s tweet might not be favored by everyone, but he will still have a strong fanbase going forward.