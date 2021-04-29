Conor McGregor Bans Man He Punched at Irish Pub After UFC Star Buys It

✖

Conor McGregor recently bought the Marble Arch pub in Dublin, Ireland, which is the same bar where he punched a man in 2019. And as a result of that incident, the UFC star has banned the man, who is named Desmond Keogh. McGregor went to Twitter to announce that the 50-year-old man can never come into the bar. The Irish Mirror caught up with Keogh and revealed he wouldn't go inside the pub anyway.

“I’m not really concerned because I probably wouldn’t be going back to it now," Keogh said. "I wouldn't be going back anyway, probably especially now. I wouldn’t want to be spending money in his pub to be honest." Keogh also said the tweet from McGregor didn't bother him. “I didn’t really make much of it. It’s no skin off my nose really," he stated.

It was reported that Keogh was punched by McGregor because he didn't want to drink a free shot of his Proper 12 whiskey. The attack was caught on video, and McGregor pleaded guilty to assault, leading him to pay a 1,000 - pound fine.

"I was in the wrong," McGregor said to ESPN. "That man deserved to enjoy his time in the pub without having it end the way it did. ... I tried to make amends and I made amends back then. But it doesn't matter. I was in the wrong. I must come here before you and take accountability and take responsibility. I owe it to the people that have been supporting me. I owe it to my mother, my father, my family. I owe it to the people who trained me in martial arts. That's not who I am. That's not the reason why I got into martial arts or studying combat sports. The reason I got into it was to defend against that type of scenario."

In August 2019, Keogh talked about the events leading up to the punch. "I am sitting on the barstool just having a quiet pint with my friend then all of a sudden because I refuse his drink I get a punch," he said ... "You don’t need that in life." Keogh also said he was happy everyone got to see the video. "He is a bit of a bully, a bully with money," he said. "I'm glad people saw the video. I don't like him."