Conor McGregor Announces Engagement to Longtime Girlfriend Dee Devlin

The "Notorious" Conor McGregor is currently enjoying his retirement from the UFC, but he is still making headlines. The Irishman proved this on Saturday when he announced that he had proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Dee Devlin. He posted a photo of the two, showing off a massive engagement ring.

"What a birthday, my future wife !" McGregor captioned the photo. Devlin's birthday is Sunday, and she turns 33 years old. The two have been a couple since 2008, before McGregor's meteoric rise in mixed martial arts. They share two children — Conor Jack McGregor Jr., 3, and Croia McGregor, 11 months.

"Congratulations! Many blessings," wrote UFC star Holly Holm on Twitter. Many others voiced their excitement about the latest development in McGregor's life. This includes professional boxers, coaches and fans alike.

According to The Sun, Devlin quit her job to travel around the world with McGregor during his career. She later became an official member of his team and took over control of his finances. During this time, McGregor became the UFC's highest-paid star, started a successful whiskey company, Proper 12, and he took part in a super-fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. This single bout reportedly added $85 million to McGregor's bank account while Mayweather walked away with $275 million.

While McGregor retired in June 2020, UFC fans have still expected a potential return to the octagon. He first came back after more than a year away to face Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in January. He secured a first-round stoppage.

McGregor later called for a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov, who submitted him in 2018. This bout did not materialize, but fans of both fighters have still called for this meeting in the future. McGregor also challenged both Jorge Masvidal and Anderson Silva. None of these fights are guaranteed, especially after the retirement in June. While UFC fans wait to see if McGregor ever returns to action in the octagon, they will continue to celebrate this significant moment in his life.