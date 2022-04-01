College Track and Field Star Dead at 20 After Being Struck by Car

A college track and field star from Tennessee was killed and two of his teammates were injured after being struck by a car while running in Virginia Thursday evening, according to the New York Post. Eli Cramer, a 20-year-old sophomore from Milligan University died in the crash, which occurred at an intersection in Lightfoot, Virginia. Seniors Alex Mortimer and Eli Baldy were also injured in the incident, which occurred on the eve of a meeting in the area.

Mortimer underwent surgery and is in stable condition. Baldy was treated and released from a local hospital. “We are incredibly shocked and saddened to share that members of our men’s cross country/track & field team were in an accident involving a vehicle this evening while running near Williamsburg, VA,” Milligan University said in a statement. “Sophomore Eli Cramer succumbed to his injuries. Seniors Alex Mortimer and Eli Baldy also were injured. Mortimer currently is undergoing treatment. Baldy was treated and released. We covet your prayers during this difficult time, especially for the Cramer family.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/Milligan_Univ/status/1509863553989230592?s=20&t=STpUeSSgj6C_m0WpRgAg1A

The driver of the car initially left the scene but was arrested a short time later after veering into a median. “I want to exhort and thank all of you all for praying for me, for the Milligan team and for the university and institution,” Mortimer said from his hospital bed. “I want to say that moments like this make you realize what is and is not important in your life.”

Cramer was a business major at Milligan. In his two years with the school, Cramer was the third finisher in the 2021 national championship cross country team. He was a two-time All-American and two-time All-AAC for the cross county. In track and field, Cramer was a four-time national qualifier, finishing 10th in the 5k at the NAIA Indoor National Championships.

“The past 24 hours have been unimaginable for our campus and have left a hole in our community,” Milligan University Student Government President Chase McGlamery said in a statement. “Eli Cramer was our friend, classmate and teammate. Above all, Cramer was a stranger to no one. He held contagious energy that was integral to his team and our campus community. Like many of you, I shared classes and countless laughs with him. He was the type of person that always brightened your day. Cramer was a man who knew when to put his head down and work or when to steal the room with a sarcastic comment. Cramer was one of the best, but he never looked down on anyone. He saw people for people and loved them for who they were.”