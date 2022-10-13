College Football Team Cancels Practice After Bomb Threat Made to Stadium

A major college football team was forced to cancel practice on Thursday due to a bomb threat. Texas A&M announced that the threat was made to Kyle Field on Thursday afternoon, and the stadium as well as the Bright Football Complex were evacuated out of precaution. According to the Bryan-College Station Eagle (per CBS Sports), the football team was scheduled to practice at 3:30 p.m. ET.

"University Police, with support from local law enforcement partners, continue to search Kyle Field and the Bright Football Complex," the school said. "All activities scheduled within the stadium and the Bright Football Complex are postponed until further notice. All other campus activities can continue as normal. Upon completion of the search, the campus community will be notified through the Code Maroon System."

Members of the Texas A&M football team waiting outside the Bright Football Complex at Kyle Field as alarms go off in side. Police say bomb threat caused evacuation. pic.twitter.com/cbZR7QDSMq — 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 𝕃. 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕟 (@Travis_L_Brown) October 13, 2022

Head coach Jimbo Fisher was seen arriving at practice only to find out that the area was being evacuated according to multiple reports. The Texas A&M Aggies are currently on a bye week after losing to Alabama 24-20 on Saturday. The last time the team played a game at Kyle Field was on Sept. 17 when the Aggies took down the Miami Hurricanes. It's been a disappointing season for Texas A&M as it has a 3-3 record and a 1-2 record in SEC play.

"Very proud of them as far as we competed," Fisher said after the Alabama game, per 247Sports. "No such thing as moral victories, no such things, but it did show you what we're capable of, and how we can play and the things we can do. We've got to regroup next week and play our tails off and get better and finish these last six games the way we need to play the rest of the year. Hopefully, this will give us some vision and play better. I thought for the night we had a critical mistake on special teams getting a guy off the field, crossed up. One guy had been injured and he went back in on special teams and we didn't get the communication. Two feet on the field, that was critical. They battle, we played a good team, we were a good team today, but we came up one play short."