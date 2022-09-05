College Football Star Clark Yarbrough Dies at 21

Clark Yarbrough, a football player at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkansas died on Sunday, the school announced. He was 21 years old. The cause of death was not revealed, but Ouachita Baptist said that Yarbrough, a defensive lineman, collapsed on Sunday.

"Today the Ouachita community mourns the loss of senior Clark Yarbrough, who died this morning following a sudden collapse," the school wrote on Twitter. "Join us in praying for his family and friends. More information about campus gatherings following this tragedy will be released soon."

We are deeply saddened to learned of the passing of Clark Yarbrough, a former Sachse Mustang and current Ouachita Baptist Tiger.



Please keep the Yarbrough family, Sachse & OBU communities in your thoughts on prayers during this incredibly difficult time. pic.twitter.com/katM4XfK9H — Texas Football Life (@txfblife) September 4, 2022

Many people on social media paid tribute to Yarbrough. "We are indeed praying for our friends and all the students at Ouachita," one person on Facebook wrote. "There is not a greater heart and emotional tragedy that can face all of our campuses. Our SAU Community joins with the Ouachita Community as we all pray for Clark's family and friends."

"Praying for his family," another person on Facebook wrote. "I met him a while ago at Brookshires where he was working. We had a nice conversation since I graduated from OBU. He was a very nice and well-mannered young man." Yarbrough played in the Tigers' season opener against Oklahoma Baptist on Saturday and posted two tackles in the 42-32 victory. Yarbrough is coming off a 2021 season where he recorded 27 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and one quarterback hurry. Due to his work on the field, Yarbrough was named an All-Great American Conference Honorable Mention. Last year, the Tigers finished the season with a 9-2 record.

"I'm devastated and heartbroken," one person on Twitter wrote. "He was a wonderful young man and student. He lit up the class every time he came into my classroom. I will forever remember his smile and how he made me laugh. Prayers to his family, teammates, and friends."

"Wow!! I can't believe this!! I'm at a loss for words!!" another Twitter user added." Praying for the strength and peace that surpasses all understanding for his family and the Ouachita Baptist University Football family!!"