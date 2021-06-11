College Football Playoff's Potential Expansion to 12 Teams Lights up Social Media

The College Football Playoff will likely be larger very soon. This week, a sub-group of the College Football Playoff's (CFP) management committee presented a proposal to expand the playoffs from four teams to 12. It was then presented to the full management committee and won't be complete until this fall at the earliest.

“The four-team format has been very popular and is a big success,” the members of the four-person working group said in a statement. “But it’s important that we consider the opportunity for more teams and more student-athletes to participate in the playoff. After reviewing numerous options, we believe this proposal is the best option to increase participation, enhance the regular season and grow the national excitement of college football.”

There are still some things that need to be worked through, but the proposal includes the first-round games being played on-campus sometime during the two-week period after the conference title games. The quarterfinals would be played on January 1 or January 2 when New Year's Day falls on a Sunday. The semifinals and championship game dates are to be determined, but there will likely not be any semifinal doubleheaders. Here's a look at what social media has to say about the expansion.