College Football Playoff's Potential Expansion to 12 Teams Lights up Social Media
The College Football Playoff will likely be larger very soon. This week, a sub-group of the College Football Playoff's (CFP) management committee presented a proposal to expand the playoffs from four teams to 12. It was then presented to the full management committee and won't be complete until this fall at the earliest.
“The four-team format has been very popular and is a big success,” the members of the four-person working group said in a statement. “But it’s important that we consider the opportunity for more teams and more student-athletes to participate in the playoff. After reviewing numerous options, we believe this proposal is the best option to increase participation, enhance the regular season and grow the national excitement of college football.”
There are still some things that need to be worked through, but the proposal includes the first-round games being played on-campus sometime during the two-week period after the conference title games. The quarterfinals would be played on January 1 or January 2 when New Year's Day falls on a Sunday. The semifinals and championship game dates are to be determined, but there will likely not be any semifinal doubleheaders. Here's a look at what social media has to say about the expansion.
One fan wrote: "Takes away from the regular season but getting a bye still extremely important. Would rather have 6 or 8 but I can deal with this just for the new home games."
Another fan wrote: "12 is too many. Do 8 teams. Power 5 winners with 3 at large, one at large has to be a non power 5 team. Gives the playoff regional balance and the Boise States of the world their chance."
"I understand the thinking, as an OSU guy I'm happy with the current model," the social media user said. "I get that it's a three team race but I like being one of the three. Also, the Bucks are the only team to beat both Clemson and Bama in the CFP."
One person replied: "Not necessarily disagreeing Marty. But If the proposed format had been in place since 2014, 15 three-loss teams would have gotten in the playoff, including 4 in 2016 and 2018. Not to mention who really thinks teams 7-12 are the best in the nation and deserving of a shot anyhow?"
"An expanded playoff also gives college football a chance to go the NFL route and get every TV network/streaming company a piece of the pie," Clay Travis says. "Right now ESPN gets all three games. That limits playoff coverage to one network. Fox, NBC, CBS, maybe Amazon too would all want games."
"Here's the thing: I'm signing up for it," one fan wrote. "I don't believe there is such a thing as too many bowl games and I'm for an expanded playoff. Give me all the post season football. Football is good y'all, stop complaining about more football (anti-expansion crowd)."
One Twitter user wrote: "Def not against it. Just think it won't matter. This isn't basketball where the tournament is full of upsets, Alabama, Clemson, Ohio state. Doesn't matter if there are 4 teams or 40. Same ones will come out on top."