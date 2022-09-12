College Football Head Coach Fired Three Games Into Season

One college football team is already looking for a new head coach. The Nebraska Cornhuskers recently announced they have fired their head coach Scott Frost. This comes after the team lost to Georgia Southern 45-42 at home to drop to 1-2 on the year.

"Earlier today I met with Coach Frost and informed him we were making a change in the leadership of our football program, effective immediately," Nebraska Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Trev Alberts said in a statement.

"Scott has poured his heart and soul into the Nebraska football program both as a quarterback and head coach, and I appreciate his work and dedication." Associate head coach Mickey Joseph will serve as Nebraska's interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

According to CBS Sports, Frost will get a $15 million buyout from Nebraska. Had the Cornhuskers waited to fire him until Oct. 1, the sum would have been cut in half. And that leads to the question of why Forst was fired now instead of waiting to see how everything plays out.

"That is a fair question. At this point I just felt like we owed it to the players to give them a different voice," Alberts said in a press conference. "Perhaps a slightly different vision. To give them some confidence and opportunity. We have nine games. We have seniors on this team that have invested a lot for a long time. I know how disruptive these changes are. You are not just affecting the players' lives. You are affecting all of the coaches and their families. And I understand that. But we needed to do something. We needed to inject something into this team to give them confidence and hopefully help them compete. Nothing would please me more than to see a pretty significant change and help this team get over the hump and win some games."

Frost, 47, was hired to be Nebraska's head coach in 2018 and never posted a winning season during his time in Lincoln (16-31 record). He was previously the head coach at UFC and led the team to an undefeated record in 2017 (13-0). Frost played quarterback at Nebraska and led the team to a national championship in 1997. He also was on the 1995 team that won a national title.