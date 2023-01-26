College Basketball Game Stopped After 'Door Dash Delivery Man' Walks Onto Court

A "delivery man" made a special appearance at a college basketball game on Wednesday night. The incident happened during Loyola Chicago vs. Duquesne, and the man walked right onto the court into the center of the action. He nearly collided with the players as he was looking to deliver McDonald's to a customer. And in one video, the man is head saying "Did anyone order Door Dash?"

An arena staffer grabbed the man by the arm and got him off the court, saying "You've got to get off the court, man." That's when the game stopped and the man left the hardwood, according to PEOPLE. There are conflicting reports about the incident being real or fake. According to Abby Schnable of Pittsburgh Press-Gazette, the food was for a person on the video board. However, Austin Hansen, an assistant athletics director for Loyola Chicago said the man was doing a prank for his social media accounts. Hansen also said the person did not get kicked out as he returned to the stands.

The commentary is excellent hahaha pic.twitter.com/p01wRgGIRP — Andy Dieckhoff (@andrewdieckhoff) January 26, 2023

Duquesne won the game 72-58, and after the game, Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot said, "Only at Duquesne can a guy deliver food on the court during a game. Craziest thing I've ever seen in my life!" He added. "Our guys were dying laughing in [the locker room]. Guy had a job to do. He did his job well."

Social media had a lot to say about the incident. One person wrote, "During the 1997 Duquesne-Fordham game, Brendan Cox & Mike McMillion ran onto the court during a TO, weaved through the cheerleaders, tackled the mascot, and ran back to the stands without a thing happening to them. And they didn't need the promise of going viral to motivate them."

Everyone keeps asking me what happened with the door dash guy on the court at tonights game. Here was my angle.



A thread... pic.twitter.com/QMY3nmw2tq — Austin Hansen (@AustinHansenTV) January 26, 2023

"I knew that Doordash guy walking onto the floor of a basketball game in progress was a stunt the moment I saw it, and I'm fine with society dishing out whatever vigilante justice it deems necessary to anyone involved," another person added.

Duquesne spokesperson Gabriel Welsch told TribLive.com that incident was a prank. "We determined that the individual was wearing a mic while someone filmed him as he walked onto the court during active play," Welsch said. "While the incident may have seemed funny at the time, and no harm was done, we are mindful that incidents like this can put players and officials at risk."