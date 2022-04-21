College Baseball Pitcher Faces Expulsion for Tackling Batter After Home Run

✖

A college baseball pitcher could be kicked out of school for what he did during a game this week. Owen Woodward, a pitcher for Weatherford College, tackled Josh Phillips, a baseball player from North Central Texas, after Phillips hit a home run against him. According to ESPN, it's not clear what caused the incident, but Woodward could be expelled from school.

"The WC student in question will face potential disciplinary action from the Office of Student Services up to and possibly including expulsion," Weatherford said in a statement. "The Weatherford College Police Department is also investigating the incident and has taken statements."

In a game between NCTC & Weatherford,



Josh Phillips hits a go ahead home run and the weatherford pitcher LEVELS him while he’s rounding the bases...



Only in Texas folks pic.twitter.com/Bb5lpQ4t34 — Texas College Baseball (@TexasCollegeBSB) April 20, 2022

"We are shocked and disappointed at what happened in our game today," Jeff Lightfoot, Weatherford's baseball coach, said in a statement. "We do not condone this type of behavior. We have worked hard to build a program with the highest of standards. We are completely embarrassed by this incident, and we apologize to North Central Texas College and the fans of WC baseball. This type of behavior cannot be tolerated."

The video of the incident was posted by Kel Bordwine who was also calling the game. "I've never seen a pitcher attack a defenseless runner," Bordwine said to WFAA. "When I saw this, I was like, there's no way these guys are sacrificing their season. But futures and the sport as well. This is not going to bode well with whoever sees it." Following the incident, the umpires decided to suspend the game.

So far, the video has been viewed over 4 million times, and there have been a lot of comments on the tackle. One person wrote: "I don't have all of the details in this situation, but I do know this. The pitcher is a great kid! Watched him grow up and compete. I'm not condoning what he did at all but I guarantee you! There is more to the story! I hope his team and coaches are in his corner!!"

Another person said: "I wish people would at least share the back story or the whole video. Not just part of something so people will pile on to this kid without even knowing what is going on. I am notcondoning what he did but get the whole story instead of making this kid a villain."