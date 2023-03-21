College Athletes Charged After Pushing Woman's Wheelchair Down Stairs

Two college athletes have been charged after a video posted on social media showed them pushing an unoccupied wheelchair down a staircase, according to the Associated Press. Police in Erie, Pennsylvania filed charges of criminal mischief, criminal conspiracy to commit mischief and disorderly conduct against Carson Briere and Patrick Carrozzi. Briere, the son of Philadelphia Flyers interim general manager Danny Briere, plays ice hockey at Mercyhurst University, while Carrozzi plays lacrosse. They are set to appear in court on May 22.

Surveillance video shows Briere and Carrozzi at the top of the staircase of a local bar where they pushed the wheelchair down the steps on March 11. Police said the actions by the two caused a potential danger to anyone coming up the stairs, while also creating a hazardous condition by blocking the staircase. Sydney Benes owns the wheelchair and filed a complaint, saying the fall down the stairs caused damage to the left brake handle as well as the breaking of the right arm rest's plastic molding. There was also damage to the rear handle and the wheels to drag while moving forward.

I usually don’t post anything serious on my twitter but something happened Saturday night and just can’t stomach the thought of this kid getting away with it. In the video below is a @MercyhurstU student and is currently on the @HurstMensHockey team. Carson Briere. pic.twitter.com/kWWlEYEc7V — julia (@juliazukowski) March 14, 2023

Briere and Carrozzi have been placed on interim suspension while the school handles the investigation. "I am deeply sorry for my behavior on Saturday," Briere said in a statement through the Flyers. "There is no excuse for my actions, and I will do whatever I can to make up for this serious lack of judgment."

"I was shocked to see Carson's actions in the video that was shared on social media yesterday," Danny Briere said in a statement. They are inexcusable and run completely counter to our family's values of treating people with respect. Carson is very sorry and accepts full responsibility for his behavior."

Mercyhurst also released a statement. "The actions displayed in the video make our hearts heavy and fall short of our Mercy belief in the inherent dignity of each person," school spokesperson Debbie Morton said last week, per ESPN. "We pray for and are in solidarity with the victim and all persons with disabilities who rightfully find actions like this to be deeply offensive. Our Mercy tradition also reminds us that students and all people who make poor choices deserve opportunities to learn, change behaviors, and atone for harmful actions."