Twitter Users Remember Colin Kaepernick's First Protest on Four-Year Anniversary

Wednesday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted a playoff game against the Orlando Magic in order to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake — a Black man — by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. This decision prompted the postponement of all of Wednesday's games and actually coincided with a past demonstration. Wednesday also marked the four-year anniversary of the first time that former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick drew attention by protesting during the national anthem.

On Aug. 26, 2016, he sat on the bench prior to a preseason game while the "Star Spangled Banner" played. This was not the first time that Kaepernick had done so, but team beat writer Jennifer Lee Chan took a photo that later went viral. Kaepernick then explained with the now-well known comments about protesting the oppression of Black people.

When Twitter users realized that the Bucks' strike took place on the anniversary of Kaepernick's protest, they reacted strongly on social media. Some proclaimed that this was perfect timing while others expressed frustration about the same issues remaining four years later. Another group of Twitter users just expressed admiration for Kaepernick sitting — and later kneeling — during the national anthem.