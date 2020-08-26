Twitter Users Remember Colin Kaepernick's First Protest on Four-Year Anniversary
Wednesday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted a playoff game against the Orlando Magic in order to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake — a Black man — by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. This decision prompted the postponement of all of Wednesday's games and actually coincided with a past demonstration. Wednesday also marked the four-year anniversary of the first time that former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick drew attention by protesting during the national anthem.
On Aug. 26, 2016, he sat on the bench prior to a preseason game while the "Star Spangled Banner" played. This was not the first time that Kaepernick had done so, but team beat writer Jennifer Lee Chan took a photo that later went viral. Kaepernick then explained with the now-well known comments about protesting the oppression of Black people.
When Twitter users realized that the Bucks' strike took place on the anniversary of Kaepernick's protest, they reacted strongly on social media. Some proclaimed that this was perfect timing while others expressed frustration about the same issues remaining four years later. Another group of Twitter users just expressed admiration for Kaepernick sitting — and later kneeling — during the national anthem.
Thinking of Colin Kaepernick today on the anniversary of his protest. pic.twitter.com/Dk6eRejAi1— AFROPUNK (@afropunk) August 26, 2020
Milwaukee Bucks are boycotting Game 5 of 1sr round vs Orlando Magic on 4th anniversary we learned of Colin Kaepernick kneeling.
Good.
You don’t get to enjoy Black people for entertainment but not care Black people being terrorized by those sworn to protect them. #JacobBlake— 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) August 26, 2020
Looking to see all the people who had something negative to say about Colin Kaepernick who are singing NBA praises right now. It’s the 4th anniversary of the start of Kap’s protest, TODAY. #NBABoycott #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/anzTq0j00T— Alvin aqua Blanco (@Aqua174) August 26, 2020
And today is the anniversary of @Kaepernick7 taking a knee too!!!— Slim Biggins #PAD4 Out now on all Platforms!!! (@OneSLimbiggins) August 26, 2020
✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿#NBABoycott
15 year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina
4 Year anniversary of Colin Kaepernick taking down a knee
The NBA goes on strikes over racial justice
Something powerful is on the horizon— Anthony J (@ajclassic) August 26, 2020
4 years ago on the anniversary the world learned about Colin Kaepeenick kneeled, the NBA and NBAPA JOINTLY decide to postpone playoff games.
Colin Kaepernick sacrificed his career and the impact is getting bigger and bigger. This moment doesn’t happen without him. https://t.co/Y16kLI20hm— 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) August 26, 2020
Crazy that today is the four-year anniversary of @Kaepernick7 first taking a knee. Let that sink in with the NBA and potential MLB news...— Vincent Frank (@VincentFrankNFL) August 26, 2020
And on the anniversary of the first time Colin Kaepernick took a knee... Thank you NBA, this is beautiful good trouble! https://t.co/jJXNpj14cJ— Felicia W. (@Fleepyear) August 26, 2020
On the 4-year anniversary of Colin Kaepernick’s protest, I’m proud of the @Bucks and the rest of the @NBA for taking a stand. This die-hard Pistons fan will definitely have to get some Bucks gear soon! #FearTheDeer— Terrance Watts (@Terrance_Watts7) August 26, 2020
On this date four years ago: Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling was first noticed and he commented on it.
On its anniversary: the Bucks became the first team to boycott a playoff game leading to other teams following and the NBA officially postponing all games.— Clevis Murray (@ClevisMurray) August 26, 2020
All of this is happening on the 4th anniversary of Colin Kaepernick's first NFL National Anthem protest https://t.co/kOY7JSKCD7— Mckenna Morin (@mckennamorin) August 26, 2020
Today is also the 4 year anniversary of Colin Kaepernick first kneeling— RIP KOBE (@BombayBanta) August 26, 2020
Today is the four year anniversary of Colin Kaepernick beginning his peaceful protest of kneeling during the Anthem to bring awareness to police brutality. He may have been blacklisted but today's boycott by NBA players shows his message will never die.— Chris Jackson (@ChrisCJackson) August 26, 2020
