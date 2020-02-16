Colin Kaepernick to Release Memoir in 2020

Colin Kaepernick is publishing a book this year. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback recently announced he is releasing a memoir through his own publishing company called Kaepernick Publishing. According to a joint release by Kapernick Publishing and Audible, the athlete’s new company is meant to “reinforce the importance of Black ownership” and give power to Black and Brown voices globally, offering unprecedented ownership options to collaborators and bringing greater diversity and representation to literature and spoken word.”

According to Variety, Kaepernick’s book will look at his life experiences that led to his decision to start kneeling during the national anthem when he was with the 49ers in 2016. The audio version of the book will be released on Amazon-owned Audible and the print version will be published in partnership with Melcher Media and it will be distributed by Two Rivers Distribution.

“My protest was the culmination of years of thought and experiences, of learning and unlearning,” Kaepernick said. “I want to tell the story of my evolution, and the events that led me to protest systemic oppression, in hopes that it will inspire others to rise in action. I am excited that through this groundbreaking partnership between Kaepernick Publishing and Audible, we can elevate Black and Brown voices who can empower future generations.”

It was also announced that Kaepernick signed a multi-project agreement with Audible.

“Throughout our history, Audible has been proud to connect its millions of listeners with a wide spectrum of important voices and powerful stories,” Audible senior vice president of content acquisition and development said. “In this recording, Colin Kaepernick takes listeners through the pivotal moments and experiences that inspired a national debate and cultural movement. We are thrilled to embark on this groundbreaking creative venture with Kaepernick Publishing in which together we can elevate stories and perspectives that need to be heard.”

Kaepernick began protesting to raise awareness of social injustice in the country. After the 2016 season, Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the 49ers and has been a free agent ever since. Last year, Kaepernick was invited to work out in front of multiple NFL teams at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters, but instead, he held a public workout at a high school in the Atlanta area.

Kaepernick played in 69 games and recorded 12,271 yards, 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions.