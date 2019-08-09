Colin Kaepernick Issues Support to Dolphins Wide Receiver Kenny Stills for Kneeling During National Anthem

Colin Kaepernick is showing support to another NFL player who is kneeling during the national anthem. On Thursday night, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills is seen taking a knee during the Star-Spangled Banner before the preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons. Kaepernick went on Twitter to respond.

“My Brother [Kenny Stills] continues to show his courage, morality, resilience and continues to take a knee!!! Keep going strong Brother!!!”

My Brother @KSTiLLS continues to show his courage, morality, resilience and continues to take a knee!!! Keep going strong Brother!!!✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/4qkGMohv8Z — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) August 9, 2019

Stills taking a knee comes on the heels of him responding to the news of Dolphins team owner Stephen Ross hosting a fundraiser for President Donald Trump. The veteran wide receiver posted a message on Twitter which said, “You can’t have a non-profit with this mission statement then open your doors to Trump.”

After the game, Stills talked about how he received five to 10 death threats for the remarks, but he’s not backing down.

“I honestly don’t think it’s that big of a deal or that courageous,” Stills said. “It’s human being to human being. And it’s not right. I don’t want to associate myself with bad people and we shouldn’t want to be associated with bad people.

“And our country’s in a rough place right now and I think we could be doing more. I think there’s other candidates that he could support. It’s not about Democrat or Republican or any of those things. It’s literally about why. Why are you trying to help this man raise money to continue to do things that he’s been doing?”

Ross has not publicly responded to Stills’ comments and both have yet to talk to each other. But Trump had some things to say about Kaepernick and it was a little surprising. Trump told reporters he’s in favor of Kaepernick playing in the NFL under one condition.

“Only if he’s good enough,” President Trump told reporters. “If he’s good enough, why wouldn’t he play? If he’s good enough. And I think if he was good enough – I know the owners, I know [Robert] Bob Kraft, I know so many of the owners – if he’s good enough, they’d sign him. So, if he’s good enough…I know these people…they would sign him in a heartbeat. They will do anything they can to win games.

“So, I’d like to see…frankly, I’d love to see Kaepernick come in if he’s good enough. But I don’t want to see him come in if somebody thinks it’s a good PR move. If he’s good enough, he will be in.”

This was in response to Kaepernick releasing a video of him working out and letting everyone know he’s ready to return. Wouldn’t be wild to see Kaepernick in Miami with Stills?