Colin Kaepernick Gets His Own Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Flavor

✖

Colin Kaepernick will be seen in grocery stores all over the country next year. On Thursday, Ben & Jerry's announced a new ice cream flavor named after the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback. The flavor is called "Collin Kaepernick's Change the Whirled," a vegan non-dairy frozen dessert, which will launch in 2021.

"We're proud to be working with a dedicated activist like Colin Kaepernick, whose work helped spark the international conversation around racial justice," Ben & Jerry's said in a statement. "Follow the graham cracker and chocolate cookie swirls as you dig into this cara-melt-in-your-mouth vegan dessert masterpiece and consider how you, too, can help change the whirled."

I’ve teamed up with @BenAndJerrys to serve up joy on the journey to justice! Today, we're excited to introduce Change the Whirled, a new non-dairy flavor that hits shelves in early-2021! 100% of my proceeds will go to @yourrightscamp with matching support from Ben & Jerry's pic.twitter.com/OouYwUXPXK — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) December 10, 2020

The proceeds made from the ice cream will go to Kaepernick's Know Your Right Camp. The organization works to "advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization and the creation of new systems that elevate the next generation of change leaders." Chris Miller, Ben & Jerry's head of global activism strategy explained to USA Today why the company decided to team up with Kaepernick.

We're lid-flippin' excited to be partnering with @Kaepernick7 in support of his work to empower and liberate Black and Brown people through @yourrightscamp! Learn more about their vision and impact here: https://t.co/e95ll4bc2x pic.twitter.com/2Ef6GUg4ra — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) December 10, 2020

"That very much is our approach, this idea we can help normalize and reinforce these ideas to a more mainstream, general population audience," Miller said. "It’s not a particularly radical notion to suggest that police forces and policing probably are not the best way to handling things like mental health crises and substance abuse, and contextualize them for people what a different vision of public safety looks like."

Kaepernick, 33, has been outspoken about racial and social injustice since 2016 when he took a knee during the national anthem. When he opted out of his contract after the 2016 season, he wasn't able to sign with another team. He reminded everyone that he's still a free agent last month by posting a video of him working out with his former 49ers teammate Eric Reid.