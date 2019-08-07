Colin Kaepernick Announces He’s Ready for NFL Comeback

Colin Kaepernick is ready to return to the NFL. On Wednesday, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback posted a video on Twitter that shows him working out. In the caption, Kapernick wrote: “5am. 5 days a week. For 3 years. Still Ready.”

5am. 5 days a week. For 3 years. Still Ready. pic.twitter.com/AGczejA1rM — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) August 7, 2019

Now the question is which team will sign a player who hasn’t played football two full seasons? Kaepernick has been on the social justice train since protesting during the national anthem in 2016 when he was still a member of the San Francisco 49ers. Kaepernick drew national headlines when he made the move which led to him not being signed by another team when he opted out of his contract.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Nevada alum then filed a grievance against the NFL, accusing league owners of collusion to keep him out of the league. Earlier this year, it was announced that Kaepernick reached a settlement with the NFL and withdrew the grievance.

There are a few players who are currently supporting Kapernick as they are kneeling during the anthem. His former teammate, Eric Reid said he will continue to kneel and Kapernick went to Instagram to respond.

“Unwavering. Unrelenting. Unflinching. Unapologetic. Love you, Brother,” he wrote.

While Kaepernick is still looking for a team, Reid signed a three-year, $22 million contract extension with the Carolina Panthers this offseason.

Kaepernick put together a solid career as a member of the 49ers. His best season was in 2013 when he threw for 3,197 yards, 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions while rushing for 524 and four touchdowns. However, in 2012, Kapernick replaced Alex Smith as the starting quarterback midway through the year and he led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance only to lose to the Baltimore Ravens.

There are teams that need a quarterback like Kapernick. The only issue is he’s been out of the NFL since the end of the 2016 season and one has to wonder if he’s actually in shape? The regular season begins in less than a month Kapernick has little time to learn a new offense and get reps in during training camp. However, if multiple teams suffer injuries at the quarterback position, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Kaepernick get at least one phone call.