Cliff Robinson: NBA Fans Heartbroken After 'Uncle Cliffy' Passes Away

The Portland Trail Blazers and UConn Huskies confirmed on Saturday that longtime NBA great Clifford Robinson had passed away. He was 53 years old. "The UConn Basketball family mourns the loss of a legendary player and person, Clifford Robinson. Our thoughts and prayers are with Cliff’s family at this difficult time," the team wrote on Twitter.

Following the news of Robinson's death, social media users began posting tributes. Former NBA players, Survivor cast members and fans alike all reminisced about their Uncle Cliffy. Those that knew him on a personal level mentioned some of the great moments from his career while those that grew up watching him play for various teams talked about his impact on the league. Others simply proclaimed once again that 2020 needs to end.