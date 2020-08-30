Cliff Robinson: NBA Fans Heartbroken After 'Uncle Cliffy' Passes Away
The Portland Trail Blazers and UConn Huskies confirmed on Saturday that longtime NBA great Clifford Robinson had passed away. He was 53 years old. "The UConn Basketball family mourns the loss of a legendary player and person, Clifford Robinson. Our thoughts and prayers are with Cliff’s family at this difficult time," the team wrote on Twitter.
Following the news of Robinson's death, social media users began posting tributes. Former NBA players, Survivor cast members and fans alike all reminisced about their Uncle Cliffy. Those that knew him on a personal level mentioned some of the great moments from his career while those that grew up watching him play for various teams talked about his impact on the league. Others simply proclaimed once again that 2020 needs to end.
Blazer Legend Cliff Robinson has passed away. RIP Uncle Cliffy. A legend in this city forever. pic.twitter.com/3cOvIko51D— Ryan Connell (@ryancconnell) August 29, 2020
prevnext
I'm heartbroken to look back at this moment. Cliff Robinson was so important to his #Blazers teams and I always enjoyed competing against him. Another brother who left us long before his time. You'll be missed, Uncle Cliffy. RIP @UncleCliffy30 @trailblazers pic.twitter.com/bA2HWpM8iv— Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) August 29, 2020
I’m so glad it’s raining today. I’m gonna need it to hide my tears. Not my big bro man. Uncle Cliffy taught me all I needed to know to be a stretch 4 in the NBA. UConn family has lost another great one. RIP Uncle Cliffy 😢😢😢😢 pic.twitter.com/mPCrv2EA3X— Donyell Marshall (@Dmarsh42) August 29, 2020
prevnext
The Big Dog, Cliff Robinson passed away.— The Natural (@nylesxnature) August 29, 2020
Rest in peace, Uncle Cliffy. pic.twitter.com/vQiMFkrIfo
And now Uncle Cliffy is gone? 2020 can suck it.
Duckworth/Kersey/Robinson… Hang in there Clyde, Terry, and Buck! https://t.co/sh0QsfXn0n— Jeff Ross #DaysGone (@JakeRocket) August 30, 2020
prevnext
Clifford Robinson, former NBA All-Star and Sixth Man of the Year and a Buffalonian who became the inimitable Uncle Cliffy as a Portland Trail Blazer, gone at 53 #RIP https://t.co/Z6LWIrxePe— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 29, 2020
Clifford Robinson was one of the most beloved Blazers of all time. Nice guy above all else. RIP Uncle Cliffy.— Paul Williams (@volcompancake) August 29, 2020
prevnext
2020 is the worst. Rest In Peace, Uncle Cliffy https://t.co/N3ZauTU60O— The UConn Blog (@TheUConnBlog) August 29, 2020
Man they got Uncle Cliffy too.— Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) August 29, 2020
prevnext
this is a cruel world. RIP Uncle Cliffy https://t.co/SFdeyi3OvB— Abolish The Conditions That Produce The Prison (@jaybeware) August 29, 2020
Uncle Cliffy 😞 https://t.co/FIXVztQi3K— Trill Withers (@TylerIAm) August 29, 2020
prevnext
Really sad to see that Cliff Robinson passed away. RIP Uncle Cliffy!— Rob Cesternino 🛎 (@robcesternino) August 29, 2020
RIP Uncle Cliffy, Survivor/UConn legend. Fire 2020 into the damn sun. pic.twitter.com/0LkDbKrjbf— Russell Steinberg (@Russ_Steinberg) August 29, 2020
prevnext
We're extremely saddened to hear that Survivor Cagayan castaway and NBA All-Star Cliff Robinson has passed away at 53, as confirmed by Robinson's family to various news sources.
Rest in power Uncle Cliffy! pic.twitter.com/HJaFBRJqKj— Martin Holmes (@RedmondSurvivor) August 29, 2020
Cliff Robinson, you will always be Uncle Cliffy to me. I thought you were only Brawn, and then we met and and it turns out you were Beauty and Brains as well. Thanks for playing Survivor. RIP. I wish we had another chance. Maybe one day....— David P. Samson (@DavidPSamson) August 29, 2020
prev
Man, life is precious. Enjoy it & make a mark while you can.
RIP Cliff Robinson aka Uncle Cliffy.August 29, 2020