Watch Cleveland Indians Fans Fight Each Other During Game

The Cleveland Indians are in the middle of a playoff race, but a few fans are acting like the season is already over. During Saturday’s Indian’s game against the Minnesota Twins, a fight broke out between fans in the upper deck of Progressive Field. The fight was caught on video and it was posted on Twitter shortly after.

The video shows a few fans going after each other and they were tumbling down the seats. One fan channeled his inner WWE by landing an elbow on a fan while a police officer was seen down on the ground at the end of the video. According to Cleveland.com, three men, ages 23, 26 and 56, were the ones involved in the fight the 23-year old told police he was the one who started the fight. The bad news in all of this is a 48-year old woman was injured in the brawl and she was taken to the Cleveland Clinic for treatment.

Not only there was a fight during the game, the Indians ending up losing the game to the Twins 9-5. It’s now very likely they will not win the AL Central, but they are still in the hunt for a wild card spot in the playoffs. On Sunday, the Indians were able to defeat the Twins 7-5 so they are doing everything they can to keep up with the Twins and make things interesting during the final games of the regular season.

When you know the Indians aren’t gonna make the playoffs pic.twitter.com/Q29GwdNBek — Nick Newell (@NNloading) September 15, 2019

“We responded very well,” Roberto Perez said to News 5 Cleveland, who has hit 23 home runs and is batting .406 in his last 10 games. “The first two games were tough losses. It was a must-win. We came out with a lot of energy. I thought guys had better at-bats and I’m glad we got the win.”

Perez has been a key player for the Indians this year and they will need more from him down the stretch. So far this season, he has a batting average of .236 and has driven in 58 runs to go along with his 23 homers.

“I’m glad the way my season is going well, but I just want to make the playoffs,” Perez said via MLB.com. “You work for that. Still haven’t thought about that stuff. Just got to continue to come to the ballpark ready to play every day. Twelve games left. See if we make the playoffs.”

As of Monday, the Indians have an overall record of 87-63. Their final game of the season will be on Sept. 29.