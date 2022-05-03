Cleveland Guardians Fan Spills Beer on Woman While Trying to Catch Foul Ball

✖

A Cleveland Guardians fan did not have a good time at the game. As the fan was trying to catch a foul ball with one hand, he not only drops the ball, but the fan also spills his entire beer onto the woman sitting next to him. The botched foul ball catch and the beer spill happened on Saturday when the Guardians were taking on the Oakland A's.

And to no surprise, social media had a lot to say about the incident. One person said: "Misses the ball, spills his beer over wife/GF. Means, a trip to gift shop to buy her a new jersey. Plus getting her new nachos and himself a new bev. Plus years of hearing her tell friends, 'So the ball was right to him. He misses it and spills his beer on me.'"

Another person said: "He should take lessons from the guy feeding his baby in one hand and catching the ball in the other hand." The good news for the Guardians fan is his team won 3-1 on Saturday. So far this season, the Guardians have a 10-12 record by are only three games behind the Minnesota Twins for first place in the AL Central. 2022 is a special year for the Guardians as they changed their name from the Indians this season. The Guardians officially made the name change in July of last year.

"There were a lot of challenges to find the right name and then make sure the name was available for use," team owner and chairman Paul Dolan said. "It took a lot of time and a lot of extraordinary effort. Add to that, it was all done during a global pandemic. … I'm not sure that it's finally over. But I am glad that we've entered the phase now where the name is out there and we can begin to promote what will be our future. That's actually exciting."

"We think Guardians is unique and authentic to Cleveland," Cleveland's president of business operations Brian Barren said. "It's less about the Guardians of Traffic and more about what the Guardians represent and that idea of protection. For us and our research, Cleveland folks are very protective of one another. They're protective of our city, they're protective of 'The Land' and everything about it.