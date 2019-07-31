Pittsburgh Pirates, Cincinnati Reds Get Into Wild Bench-Clearing Brawl

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds simply don’t like each other and it’s not just because they are division rivals. On Tuesday night, both teams got into a huge brawl that led to both benches being cleared.

The Reds’ and Pirates’ benches have cleared. pic.twitter.com/za8hYc0zuX — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) July 31, 2019

So how did all of this get started? Back in April, both teams got into a big fight and it started when Derek Dietrich of the Reds hit a home run against the Pirates and he celebrated a little too much. Later in that game, the Pirates threw behind Dietrich which led to both teams clearing the benches and going at it. When that brawl was all said and done, Pirates pitcher Keone Kela, Reds pitcher Amir Garrett and Reds outfielder Yasiel Puig were ejected.

Videos by PopCulture.com

And apparently, those three were key parts on the mess on Tuesday night. Kela threw at Dietrich’s head. That led to Garrett then ran to the Pirates bench and started throwing punches at anyone who was wearing back and gold which is shown in the video. Reds manager David Bell, who was ejected from the game earlier, came back on the field and started taking on Pirates players.

“It’s a shame that this is allowed and that they’re able to get away with it. They celebrate it. They support it,” Bell said after the game when talking about the Pirates.

Garrett was not happy how things turned out: “I don’t condone what I did. It’s not in the game for something like that to happen. Sometimes, you let emotions get the best of you. … I don’t like for kids to see that.”

The interesting thing about this is Puig was getting involved and technically he wasn’t a member of the Reds. As the game was going on, it was reported Puig was traded to the Cleveland Indians for pitcher Trevor Bauer.

So Puig will not likely be able to get his hands on the Pirates, but both teams do play against each other on Wednesday as it will be the final game of the three-game series. As for the rest of the season, both teams will face other six more times, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see one more brawl before the end of the year.