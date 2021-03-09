Christian Cage Reveals Why He Signed With AEW Over WWE

✖

Christian Cage shocked the pro wrestling world on Sunday when he appeared on All Elite Wrestling's Revolution and announced he signed a multi-year contract with the company. This comes after he appeared on WWE's Royal Rumble pay-per-view event and competing in the Royal Rumble match in January. Cage recently appeared on the Oral Sessions podcast and revealed why he signed with AEW.

"I thought it would be a complete secret and I would just show up and be a surprise. On [last] Wednesday, there was nothing signed," Christian said, as reported by Fightful. "It was a shock to me when I heard [Paul Wight's announcement]. Obviously, Tony [Khan] and I hit it off pretty quick and we felt comfortable enough that we were going to work together. I wasn't sure I was going to go (to AEW after the Rumble) and all the talks I had (with WWE) were very cordial. [Jon Moxley] talked to me and had his opinions and made me think, 'Okay, I'm doing myself a disservice if I don't at least explore my options.' At this final stage of my career, I had a conversation with Tony and it escalated very quickly. Within a week, it was a done deal."

One of the reasons the signing was a surprise is fans thought Cage would be seen in WWE more consistently now that his former tag team partner Edge has returned and will battle Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37. And while Cage is happy with the move, he made it clear the decision wasn't easy.

"Anytime there is a life-altering decision, there is a lot of thought," Cage continued. "I didn't have a lot of time to think about this but what I really needed was the best platform for me - I got a second lease on life here to showcase (myself) but also help. Where could I help the next generation? That's what I felt at AEW." Cage went on to say that he a Khan had great conversations during negotiations and loved the face he gets to be "hands-on with everything."

Cage had a lot of success with WWE. He won the World Heavyweight Championship twice, the ECW Championship twice, the European Championship, the Hardcore Championship, the Light Heavyweight Championship, the Intercontinental Championship four times and the World Tag Team Championship nine times. Cage is the 23rd Triple Crown Champion and the 11th Grand Slam Champion in WWE history.