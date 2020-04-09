Former NFL Running Back Chris Johnson Accused in Murder-For-Hire Shootings

Chris Johnson, a former NFL running back, is accused of funding murder-for-hire shootings that left two mean dead back in 2016, according to TMZ. Johnson allegedly paid a suspected gang member to commit the crime, and it was revenge for being shot in 2015. Johnson’s friend, Dreekius Johnson, was killed in the 2015 shooting that occurred in Orlando, Florida.

Johnson has not been charged, but the court documents noted prosecutors believe he paid a “noted Florida gang member” named Dominic Bolden to kill the suspected gunmen. Johnson was shot in the shoulder, and he made a full recovery. However, police at the time said the former Pro Bowl running back was “uncooperative.” Officials believe the shooting was a “gang-related murder attempt” on Johnson.

After Johnson was shot, Bolden allegedly tracked down the Orlando shooters and gunned them down. One of the shootings happened in January 2016, and the other shooting happened in July. This led to Johnson providing Bolden with funds, and he helped him lead a drug trafficking organization. An informant told authorities the “murder for hire” scheme helped Bolden’s rank in the drug trafficking organization, which led to him being the “de facto leader.” Johnson has denied the allegations on Twitter, saying it’s “false news.”

Johnson, 34, was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the first round back in 2008. During his time with the Titans, Johnson was named to the Pro Bowl three times, and he was named to the All-Pro First Team in 2009 after rushing for 2,006 yards and 14 touchdowns. Johnson won the rushing title in 2009, and he was named Offensive Player of the Year.

Johnson also spent time with the New York Jets in 2014. He then moved on to the Arizona Cardinals the following year, before retiring in 2018. Last year, Johnson signed a one-year contract with the Titans. He told the team’s official website at the time: “I know for sure I could still play. Before I (announced my retirement), having talks with my agent about what we were going to do, I thought if I played one more year the only team I would come back and play for was Tennessee. I would love to have finished where I started. We had some discussions with the team, and they weren’t looking to go in that direction. There were no hard feelings, and it didn’t work out, so I decided to retire.”