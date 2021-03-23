Chicago Cubs Prospect Caught With an Insane Amount of Meth

✖

A minor league baseball player who is a member of the Chicago Cubs organization was caught with 21 pounds of methamphetamine 1.2 pounds of oxycodone pills in his duffel bag, according to ESPN. Jesus Camargo-Corrales, 25, appeared in the Eagle County Court on Thursday on charges including distribution of methamphetamine and oxycodone, both class 1 drug felonies, as well as charges of unlawful possession of each drug, both class 4 drug felonies, the Vail Daily reports.

"We are aware of the arrest of one our minor league players," Julian Green, the Cubs' senior vice president of communications. said in a statement. "We are investigating this matter and cannot provide additional comment until we have further details.'' Camargo-Corrales was being held on $75,000 bond this past weekend.

Camargo-Corrales was stopped near Vail, Colorado after an Eagle County sheriff's deputy saw the car he was driving speeding and drifting lanes, according to the arrest affidavit. There were two passengers with the Cubs prospect, but police said they were not aware of the drugs. Camargo-Corrales told police he was going to Denver to teach a baseball clinic for kids and claimed there were no drugs in his silver BMW.

Police then said a K-9 named Zane notified authorities to the car's rear wheel well and the back seat and were allowed to search the vehicle. They then found a white bag with cologne and $1,000. Additionally, there were several packages wrapped in white plastic mark "CO" and two packages wrapped in green plastic located in the trunk. Camargo-Corrales agreed to be interviewed and said a friend in Sinaloa, Mexico - where the Sinaloa Cartel is based - offered him $500 to deliver the duffel bag to Denver. He said that he thought the bag contained shoes and clothes but also indicated he knew there were drugs inside the vehicle. His court date is set for March 30.

The Cubs signed Carmargo-Corrales in 2014. He didn't play the entire 2016 season with an injury and pitched for the Eugene Emeralds in 2017 and the South Bend Cubs in 2018. He last played in 2019 and finished with a 4-3 record with four saves and a 3.59 ERA in 36 relief appearances with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. According to Bleed Cubbie Blue, Camargo-Corrales was expected to pitch for South Bend this summer.