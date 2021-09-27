Chicago Bears Fans Want Coach Matt Nagy Fired Following Brutal Loss to Cleveland Browns

Chicago Bears fans have had enough with head coach Matt Nagy. On Sunday, the Bears lost to the Cleveland Browns 26-6, and Bears fans are angry that the offense only totaled 47 yards, the fewest in a game in 40 years. Additionally, Bears fans are angry that Nagy didn’t do much to help his rookie quarterback Justin Fields get in a position to make plays.

On Monday, Nagy said that all three quarterbacks – Fields, Andy Dalton and Nick Foles – are in the running to start on Sunday when the Bears play the Detroit Lions. “All three are under consideration right now in regards to where they’re at, so we’ll just kind of have to see in the next couple days where they’re all at,” Nagy said, per ESPN. “We know where Nick’s at, health-wise, but we just want to keep an eye on Justin and Andy. Then, for us to stay on that and make sure that we have a plan for any of those.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

For Bears fans, they want a change at the coaching position since Nagy was brought in to fix the offense, which hasn’t happened yet. Here’s a look at fans calling out Nagy.

The Burning Question

Should Matt Nagy be fired? pic.twitter.com/5PSjW2mlNn — Bears Talk (@TheBearsTalk) September 26, 2021

One fan responded: “IMO the entire offensive scheme needs to be thrown out. It’s doesn’t matter who is QB, Nagy’s O needs time to develop and there is none. Nagy needs to revisit his first year play calling. The scheme was good and it worked with Tru, but since then its been all garbage.”

No Office

“Matt Nagy should not have an office tomorrow. He should be fired tomorrow.” @thekapman pic.twitter.com/x9QitRf5mE — Bears on CHSN (@CHSN_Bears) September 26, 2021

Another person wrote: “They fell into the playoffs last year.They were lucky to be there, nothing was earned.The worst offensive game plan ever.How did they scheme to help on Garrett?Many ways to do it but they did none.Terrible!”

Not the Answer

The #Bears have never fired a head coach in the middle of the season, let alone this early.



If there’s any time for them to break that streak, though, it’s now. Matt Nagy is not the answer. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) September 26, 2021

One fan tweeted: “Well on their way to being the worst offense in the NFL. Nagy deserves his share but this is mostly on Ryan Pace for poor drafts, lost draft equity and not emphasizing offensive lineman. Yes he drafted Daniels and Whitehair and 2 this year but too little too late. 7th year. Woof!”

Another Big Question

https://twitter.com/DeVourieNesbySr/status/1442445986094190592?s=20

Another fan said: “I’m tired of this we need to go up there and demand to know what’s going on..this team been bad for my whole life.”

A Lot of Likes

Like this tweet if you would want to see Matt Nagy fired tomorrow. — Bears Nation (@BearsNationCHI) September 26, 2021

One fan said: “Everybody call the Bears main office tomorrow and complain about Nagy. He is the reason we lost. He should have had a better o line he has been coach there long enough to build a decent team. He will ruin Justin.”

Sad

Waking up this morning and seeing that Matt Nagy hasn’t been fired yet: pic.twitter.com/NKXp8KXSWY — The Tomfoolery of Professor John Frink (@Frustrated_Fan) September 27, 2021

One social media user wrote: “Sports media is making mincemeat out of Matt Nagy. Fans hate his guts. His own players talk shit about him behind his back. And I’m enjoying every second of it. Matt Nagy’s future is as bleak as a Dostoevsky novel. Feels like he could be fired any minute at this point.”

Do Something

Bears you better rebound next week agains the 0-3 Detroit Lions. Today was one of the worst bears games I have ever seen. Only got 6 freakin points on two field goals. If you guys continue to play like this then I see Matt Nagy being fired during mid season pic.twitter.com/BzvecWe7wg — Zach Sciascia ❄️ (@ZachSciascia) September 26, 2021

And this person wrote: “Matt Nagy should be fired this morning. He should’ve been fired waaaay before. But after what he did to Fields, there’s no justification to keep him.”