Atlanta Braves Utility Man Charlie Culberson Hit in Face With Baseball, Suffers Multiple Fractures

Atlanta Braves got a big scare on Saturday as utility player Charlie Culberson got hit in the face with a 90 mph fastball against the Washington Nationals. The game was tied 1-1 and Culberson was brought in as a pinch hitter. He was attempting to bunt when pitcher Fernando Rodney hit Culberson with the fastball. Culberson was hit on the right cheek and he was down on the ground for a long time. He was carted off the field and gave everyone a thumbs up to ensure that he was okay.

On Sunday, the Braves released a statement updating Culberson’s status.

“Charlie Culberson suffered multiple fractures after being hit with a pitch in the right cheek yesterday,” the statement said. “He has been cleared to travel today to Atlanta where he will meet with the team doctors to determine the next steps in his treatment.”

After the incident, Braves manager Brian Snitker got a little emotional when talking about Culberson.

“He was good when he went to the hospital. I mean, he was alert and all that kind of stuff and we just don’t know the extent of what’s going on yet. We’re just praying for him and his family and…that’s scary,” Snitker said. “You got one of your teammates that everybody loves in this room. So we’re just praying for Charlie.”

Rodney was asked about Culberson and he showed his remorse.

“Really, after that I said, ‘I don’t want to pitch,’” Rodney said to reporters on Sunday. “I feel sorry that happened. I feel like I tried to do something I’m not supposed to do, but that’s baseball. You have to continue and keep working, and you know that happened but try to recover your mind and keep going and doing your thing.”

Culberson is one of the move beloved Braves players on the roster. The team won the game on Saturday but all their thoughts were on their injured teammate.

“He’s just one of the best teammates you could have,” pitcher Mike Foltynewicz said via MLB.com. “I look up to him as a father. He has two kids, and this is one of his kid’s birthday. When you see something like that happen, just a bunch of things go through your head.”

Culberson has played nearly every position for the Braves this season and he’s a big reason why the team is on the verge of clinching their second consecutive NL East title.