Charles Johnson, Super Bowl Champion Wide Receiver, Dead at 50

Charles Johnson, a former NFL wide receiver who won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots died on Tuesday, according to CBS 17 in North Carolina. He was 50 years old. Johnson's cause of death has not been released but former players confirmed the news of his death. On Wednesday, Raleigh Police said that an investigation is underway after officers found a body in a hotel room Sunday during a welfare check at a Hampton Inn and Suites where Johnson was identified, according to CBS 17.

Johnson began his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers as he was selected No. 1 overall by the team in 1994. He spent five seasons with the Steelers before joining the Philadelphia Eagles in 1999. Johnson played for the Eagles for two seasons before joining the Patriots in 2001. He helped the Patriots win the Super Bow that season, catching two passes in three playoff games. He spent his final NFL season with the Buffalo Bills in 2002. His best season was in 1996 when he caught 60 passes for 1,008 yards and three touchdowns for the Steelers. In his career, Johnson caught 354 passes for 4,606 yards and 24 touchdowns.

RIP Charles Johnson pic.twitter.com/8zLNZ5AOBz — Patriots Dynasty (@PatsDynastyInfo) July 20, 2022

In the late 2010s, Johnson teamed up with several former NFL players to coach at Heritage High School in North Carolina. Former North Carolina State and Steelers player Dewayne Washington was the head football coach and former North Carolina and Steelers running back Willie Parker and Pro Bowl receiver Torry Holt from North Carolina State were assistants. Johnson was the assistant athletic director.

RIP Coach. You will be missed by so many, especially your Husky Family. #RIPCJ #HuskyFamily pic.twitter.com/JUfkjELMMB — Heritage Huskies (@heritagehsfball) July 19, 2022

"This hurts," one person wrote on Twitter responding to Heritage's tweet about Johnson. "Great guy. Every time I walked in the gym, we chop it up. Always encouraging anyways looking to make me comfortable. Always asked if I needed anything. Always made be feel better than when I walked in the door. RIP. May God Grant your friends & family strength."

Another Twitter user wrote: "RIP. I was a freshman at Cajon High School in San Bernardino & he was a senior. That year was cut short (late hit out of bounds if I recall busted his leg), then of course he went on to Colorado and the rest is history. A great talent, & person. He made our hometown proud."