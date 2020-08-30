Chadwick Boseman Dead: MLB Remembers Late Actor, Who Portrayed Jackie Robinson in '42'

✖

Friday evening, the family of actor Chadwick Boseman confirmed his death at the age of 43. The news came with the revelation that he had faced colon cancer for four years while creating iconic films. Once this news became public, the baseball world went into mourning.

Major League Baseball reacted to the news on Saturday with multiple tributes to Boseman. For example, the MLB on FOX Twitter account posted a clip from 42. The short scene showed Pee Wee Reese (Lucas Black) and Robinson (Boseman) standing next to each other at a ballpark in Cincinnati. The crowd displaying considerable racism, which upset Robinson, but Reese walked over and put his arm around his teammate. He then said one of the most memorable lines.

"Maybe tomorrow, we'll all wear 42, so nobody could tell us apart." RIP Chadwick Boseman. (via @Indians)pic.twitter.com/fZdaGkrHwz — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 29, 2020

"We are devastated by the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman. His transcendent performance in '42' will stand the test of time and serve as a powerful vehicle to tell Jackie's story to audiences for generations to come," MLB said in a statement. The league joined millions in paying tribute to Boseman following his stunning depth.

Similarly, the Los Angeles Dodgers posted a photo of Boseman wearing a team jersey along with a heartfelt message. "From playing legendary figures to becoming one, we'll never forget your iconic performance as Jackie Robinson and your many inspiring roles. You will be missed, Chadwick Boseman," the team said in a statement. The Dodgers also held a moment of silence for the man who portrayed Jackie Robinson prior to Saturday's game against the Texas Rangers.

Boseman took part in some special ceremonies after starring in 42. He headed to the mound at Dodgers Stadium to throw out the ceremonial first pitch on July 13, 2013. He set the stage for a game between the Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies and then joined 42's director Brian Helgeland and fellow actor John McGinley to announce that it was time for Dodgers baseball. The team also held a special screening of 42 following the game.

While the film about Robinson was released in 2013, it still tops the list for many fans. Boseman portrayed a superhero in Black Panther, James Brown in Get On Up and Thurgood Marshall in Marshall. All of these films drew considerable attention, but many sports fans still prefer 42.