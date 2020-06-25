Chad Johnson Slams Donald Trump, Says He's Sending out Stimulus Checks to Fans

Former Cincinnati Bengals player Chad Johnson, who is also known as Chad Ochocinco, announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he would be giving away his very own "stimulus checks" to those in need amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In his message, he wrote that he would be giving these stimulus checks out on July 1 because President Donald Trump wants to "keep playing games." Johnson also included the amount that he will be giving out via Twitter, explaining that he will be giving away thousands of dollars.

On Tuesday, Johnson penned a brief but bold message regarding "stimulus checks." He wrote that he would be giving out $245,000 in stimulus payments to individuals who have Cash App, a mobile payment service that allows users to spend, save, and invest money. The athlete shared that he is doing this because of the lack of action on the Trump administration's part when it comes to enacting an additional stimulus package to support American citizens amidst the coronavirus pandemic. While the White House and Congress agreed to their historic $2 trillion stimulus package in late March, there has been much talk about an additional package considering that the pandemic remains a problem for those in the United States. However, even though there have been a variety of different bills floating around Congress on this topic, the government has still not agreed to any finite plans about an additional stimulus package.

I’m giving out stimulus checks July 1st if you have cash app since Trump want to keep playing games ®️ pic.twitter.com/RlEubiPNUu — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) June 23, 2020

Democratic lawmakers have been mainly supportive of having further economic impact payments. In mid-May, Democrats in the House of Representatives passed the HEROES Act, which would include another $1,200 for eligible Americans. However, in light of the act being passed in the House of Representatives, many Republicans voiced their disapproval for the bill, with Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell even saying that the HEROES Act was a "parade of absurdities that can hardly be taken seriously."

Although, as of late, Trump and Republican lawmakers have seemingly warmed to the idea of an additional stimulus package. On Tuesday, several prominent Republicans voiced that they were open to the idea. Steven Mnuchin, the Secretary of the Treasury, reportedly told Republican senators during lunch on Capitol Hill that additional economic impact payments are "one of the things we're discussing."