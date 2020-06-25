Stimulus Checks: Twitter Users Are Getting Fed up With Waiting for More Payments

The slow rollout of stimulus checks, which were part of the $2 trillion CARES Act, has started to wear thin on some would-be recipients. While some might not have technically qualified, others might be part of the remaining few that simply haven't seen anything hit their mailbox or their bank account.

Part of the problem stems from Congress having tasked the IRS with distributing the payments using the same methods behind 2018 and 2019 tax returns. Those that had up-to-date direct deposit information likely received a deposit, however, out-of-date information has led to numerous problems with money going into the wrong accounts. There's also the issue that some Americans have had trouble adding new banking information to the IRS Get My Payment portal, which itself was riddled with problems. Then there are the paper checks.

In response to the delays, Rep. Katie Porter sent a letter to IRS Commissioner Charles P. Rettig, which was signed by number of lawmakers taking the agency to task. "We write to express concerns about the quality and timeliness of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS)'s responses (or lack thereof) to questions from our constituents about the delivery status of Economic Income Payments (EIP).

The letter does acknowledge the "significant operational challenges" of the undertaking, it also stresses that "too many taxpayers" are left waiting. Here's what a few of those still waiting have said about it on Twitter.