Stimulus Checks: Twitter Users Are Getting Fed up With Waiting for More Payments
The slow rollout of stimulus checks, which were part of the $2 trillion CARES Act, has started to wear thin on some would-be recipients. While some might not have technically qualified, others might be part of the remaining few that simply haven't seen anything hit their mailbox or their bank account.
Part of the problem stems from Congress having tasked the IRS with distributing the payments using the same methods behind 2018 and 2019 tax returns. Those that had up-to-date direct deposit information likely received a deposit, however, out-of-date information has led to numerous problems with money going into the wrong accounts. There's also the issue that some Americans have had trouble adding new banking information to the IRS Get My Payment portal, which itself was riddled with problems. Then there are the paper checks.
In response to the delays, Rep. Katie Porter sent a letter to IRS Commissioner Charles P. Rettig, which was signed by number of lawmakers taking the agency to task. "We write to express concerns about the quality and timeliness of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS)'s responses (or lack thereof) to questions from our constituents about the delivery status of Economic Income Payments (EIP).
The letter does acknowledge the "significant operational challenges" of the undertaking, it also stresses that "too many taxpayers" are left waiting. Here's what a few of those still waiting have said about it on Twitter.
Danhausen has still not received the stimulus check of sorts pic.twitter.com/JG9bqSLI1S— Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) June 24, 2020
prevnext
can somebody fucking tell me why i didn’t get a stimulus check but my aunty, who has been dead for years, did???????? pic.twitter.com/EBnXlFUfPL— リカ @ 安楽死で逝きたい 🤪 (@stepdadmusic) June 24, 2020
Didn’t get a stimulus check.— dont leave me 🏃🏾♀️ take me with you!! (@bukkyismyname) June 24, 2020
No job I applied to has called me back.
Haven’t heard back from unemployment.
I’m just surviving on pure vibes rn pic.twitter.com/2oPXtlmyEz
prevnext
Still waiting on a stimulus check and unemployment to give me what I’m owed ahaha pic.twitter.com/bXoOXcJiEk— Aricado (@afaizi99) June 24, 2020
So who is still living large on their $1200 stimulus check?— Just Elizabeth (@Eiggam5955) June 23, 2020
prevnext
Still waiting on that stimulus check pic.twitter.com/ItiJGHYtb5— The Fairy King//BLACK LIVES MATTER (@DimmaDemitri) June 24, 2020
thinkin about how I never received a stimulus check when I qualify pic.twitter.com/VJsiiY58GY— Amαndα 🦋 (@Sensuwal) June 24, 2020
prevnext
I just want the first stimulus check everybody else got🥴— NB5 (@ButtaKahlo) June 23, 2020
Look, i got the invisible boat mobile with my stimulus check. pic.twitter.com/ARuf2arLcG— GEO (@_GEODBRO_) June 24, 2020
prevnext
My mom still hasn't got her stimulus check pic.twitter.com/g489V7TwPR— fred (@Rheese86191864) June 23, 2020
Talking bout the 2nd stimulus check , bitch I didn’t even get the first one lmaoo .— JMichelle (@XlovelyJordiee) June 23, 2020
prev
They boutta give y’all a 2nd stimulus check and I haven’t even seen the first pic.twitter.com/QSZdqUFqP2— Neal (@LOUISVUlTTONDON) June 23, 2020