Celtics Get Courtside Support From ‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg and His Wife Jenny McCarthy During Post Christmas ‘Date Night’

Blue Bloods actor Donnie Wahlberg is a man that loves Massachusetts-based sports franchises. He was born in Boston and is a diehard fan of the Celtics. He recently proved this to be true with a photo of himself and wife Jenny McCarthy sitting courtside at a Celtics game.

The celebrity couple was spotted during a Dec. 27 battle between the Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Wahlberg’s favorite team took care of business with a 129-117 victory, stretching the winning streak to five games.

“Date night with my lady,” Wahlberg wrote in the caption of the photo. “Let’s go [Celtics].” He has been enjoying the winning season after watching Boston reach 49-33 in 2018-2019 and lose in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Wahlberg has even explained what has played a role in this improved season.

“It would be easy to say the chemistry is much better than last year, and it would sound cynical but it’s so obviously better than last year it’s the first thing that jumps out,” Wahlberg said in late October after a victory over the New York Knicks.

As he explained at the time Wahlberg was fired up after watching the Celtics defeat the Toronto Raptors and the Knicks in consecutive games. He didn’t believe that previous versions of his favorite team could have achieved this feat.

One of the reasons for the turnaround, in Wahlberg’s opinion, is that the Celtics are getting younger at key positions. The rookie class has seven members, and the Blue Bloods star is fired up about their ability to contribute in this winning season.

“To see Carson [Edwards] out there and Grant [Williams] bang – and I mean, these young guys are making an impact already. I think this team’s gonna win everybody in Boston over, and around the league really soon. The young guys are going to surprise a lot of people, and there’s a flow — we’ve got a flow between Jaylen [Brown], Kemba [Walker], [Gordon] Hayward, and [Jayson] Tatum.”

Wahlberg won’t predict that the Celtics are going to win the NBA Finals this season, but he believes that this team can compete with anyone in the league on any given day. If the game takes place at the TD Garden in Boston, it’s possible that he will be sitting courtside.

Photo Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images