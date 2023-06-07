CBS Reporter Stiff-Arms Hockey Fan During Stanley Cup Final

A sports reporter from Miami is getting a lot of praise from fans for what she did during the Stanley Cup Final on Monday night. Samantha Rivera of CBS News Miami was doing a live hit after the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final when she was seen pushing a hockey fan who was trying to get in her shot. The video of the incident went viral as it was seen over 12 million times.

"Listen, I don't give a damn what team you're rooting for — get the hell out of my face when I'm working and respect that I'm here to do my job," Rivera tweeted. "Excited to get back home to some classy [Panthers] fans for game 3!!" Fans and fellow media members showed love to Rivera as they were impressed how she was able to stiff-arm the fan while continuing to do her report.

Following the incident, Rivera spoke to Sports Illustrated about how it went down. "I could see the guy and another guy out of the corner of my eye," she said. "It looked like they were staring at us right before we were about to go live, and I think at one point I saw them pointing at us, too. But we were already on camera, and I was afraid they were gonna take me too early, so I wanted to tell my photographer something, but I couldn't, so I just kept my eye on him. And then I don't know if I heard him or felt him, but I sensed him, and the second I did, my arm just came out. It's not gonna happen! I was annoyed."

Rivera then revealed what happened after she pushed the fan away. "I was just focused on having to go live again. And everybody back at the station was asking me if I was O.K. and everything," Rivera said. "I think was just the adrenaline rush. I was fine, but honestly, I was just scared, nervous, because you didn't know what that guy was gonna do. Thankfully it was him just trying to be annoying and get in the shot and make his way on but it could've been worse. You don't really know in those situations."

The Golden Knights and the Panthers are playing in the Stanley Cup Final for the second time in their team's history. Vegas has a 2-0 over Florida, and Game 3 will take place on Thursday.