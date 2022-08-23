Carolina Panthers Make Big Decision on Baker Mayfield Heading Into 2022 Season

The 2022 NFL season is less than a month away, and the Carolina Panthers have made a big decision. The team recently announced that Baker Mayfield will be the starting quarterback after battling with 2021 starter Sam Darnold. Mayfield, who was traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Panthers this offseason, will make his debut with the team on Sept. 11 against his former club.

"When we started the process, we said we were looking at three things,'' Panthers coach Matt Rhule said, per ESPN. "No. 1, mastery of the offense; No. 2, situational football excellence; and No. 3, moving the ball and getting guys involved. Baker has made a lot of improvement, a lot of growth in all three areas in a short amount of time.''

Rhule went on to reveal what Mayfield did to win him over. "I think he's a guy that's accurate," Rhule said. "He's a guy that's smart. He plays fast. He knows where to go with the ball. He's still adjusting to our mechanics and our footwork, so I think making this move now gives him time to settle in with some guys."

Mayfield was traded after the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. He beat out Darnold for the starting QB spot, and both quarterbacks are in different places from where they were four years ago. Mayfield was selected No. 1 overall by the Browns while Darnold was selected No. 3 overall by the New York Jets the same year.

"We both wanted to play; there's no way around that," Mayfield said, per the Panthers' official website. "We're not going to sugarcoat it, but that's just who he is, and that's who I was going to be regardless. We're going to support (each other). We're going to try and win." Darnold played in 12 games with 11 starts for the Panthers last season and completed 60% of his passes for 2,527 yards, nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Mayfield started in 14 games for the Browns last year and completed 60.5% of his passes for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

"We're hoping that he moves the offense,'' Rhule said when asked about his expectations for Mayfield. "I don't want to make it too simple, but he's a guy that's accurate. He's a guy that's smart, plays fast. He knows where to go with the ball. He's still adjusting to our mechanics, our footwork. Making this move now gives him time to settle in with guys.''