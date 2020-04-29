WWE’s Carmella Reveals Wine Bottle Workout Routine

✖

Carmella is doing everything she can to stay in shape during the coronavirus pandemic. The WWE Superstar doesn't have weights but she has the next best thing - wine bottles. With the help of Page Six, Carmella shared her home wine bottle workout with her fans. She has a number of wine bottles because she has her own wine called Capo Cagna.

"Leah Van Dale, aka WWE wrestler Carmella, shared her home workout routine with Page Six," the video description stated. "The reality TV superstar, who has been filming SmackDown on a closed set during the coronavirus quarantine, revealed her tips and tricks to keeping her hot bod in top wrestling shape. Her secret: wine bottles! The Total Divas star, who boasts more than 2.6 million followers on Instagram, launched her own wine brand, Capo Cagna, which has grown into a female empowerment community.

Carmella is one of WWE's top female stars. She is a former SmackDown Women's Champion and won the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal Match last year. In an interview with Uproxx in 2019, Carmella talked about her character evolving over the years.

"I never had a true babyface turn," she said. "It's not like it was something that was done on purpose. I had just lost the title — it was actually right around this time last year at SummerSlam — and (R-Truth) kept saying he was going to try to pin me. And then it just… I didn’t really change! I just sort of… Somehow people started liking me! And I lost a little bit of my attitude. I still like to think that Carmella has a pretty big attitude. And I keep that part, obviously, because that’s like my favorite thing about Carmella. But who knows?

Carmella continued: "I don’t know what the future holds. I’m not going to say that one day I wouldn’t enjoy turning into a bad guy again, but as of right now I’m totally embracing this. I love being with Truth! It’s so much fun. I feel like I get to do things that most of the women in our division don’t get to do! I get to have fun. Not that the other women don’t have fun, I don’t mean it like that. But I get to be silly, and show a different side of my character, outside of the ring. And that’s what I’m really just having so much fun with."