US Women’s Soccer Star Carli Lloyd Believes She Could Kick in the NFL

In the NFL having a top-tier kicker that can make every field goal and the extra point, especially in moments of considerable pressure, is critical. Many teams have learned this the hard way, with the Baltimore Ravens have seen both ends of the spectrum over the years. The team carried Billy Cundiff as a kicker and he ended shanking a potential game-tying field goal during the 2011 AFC Championship Game. He was then replaced by Justin Tucker, a player known as “automatic” when called to the field. As the Ravens found out, a good kicker can help a team reach the Super Bowl while an inconsistent one can lead to years of heartache.

Given that kicker is viewed as the most pressure-filled position in the NFL, why is it that teams are still going through the free-agent options that have been missing routine kicks on a regular basis? Shouldn’t it be time to examine other options that could make a major difference and shake up the sport?

Carli Lloyd of the United States Women’s National Team believes that there is an opportunity for a woman to step in and change an NFL team. And to prove this, she showed her skills by drilling a 55-yard kick earlier in August.

US 🇺🇸 women’s soccer champ from Delran, NJ @CarliLloyd nailed a 55 yard field goal after @Eagles practice. She is accurate! With some coaching from @jake_elliott22 #Eagles pic.twitter.com/Hzm1A25HQO — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 20, 2019

“I know that I could actually probably do it. Put on the helmet, strap on the pads, go for it,” Lloyd said, per Peter King’s Football Morning in America. “The mindset I have, I think with practice, I know I have to work on my steps and my technique, but I think I could do it and do it well. It could be a huge pivotal moment. There is no reason why a woman could not do this. And I actually invite the pressure. I love the pressure. When I have to nail something—shooting hoops, ax-throwing, kicking a field goal—that is the moment I live for and want.”

This conversation originally arose after Lloyd attended Philadelphia Eagles practice earlier in August. During this session, the diehard fan in Lloyd was given the opportunity to attempt a 55-yard field goal between the narrower uprights that kickers use to hone their accuracy. Lloyd easily made the kick, which she partially attributed to the fact that she’s very accurate with her ball placement, as well as that she is mentally tough.

“It comes down to the mind, training the mind,” Lloyd continued. “It’s worth having some conversations about it. With practice and someone showing me, I know I can do it. I have one of the most accurate shots in our game. [the] big thing would be getting used to the big boys out there. But nothing scares me. You hold yourself back if you’re afraid. What’s the worst that can happen? I don’t make the team? Let’s just say I did try. Maybe I change the landscape a lot.”

With only one preseason game left until the regular season begins, it’s unlikely that Lloyd will be a making her NFL debut, but this could be changing in the near future. The World Cup Champion proved that she has the accuracy and the mindset to succeed in the NFL, but she needs a team to take a chance and let her have an actual tryout.

If this happens, Lloyd will have the opportunity to change a kicker-needy franchise, such as the Minnesota Vikings, while simultaneously opening new career paths for younger generations. The NFL would be wise to give Lloyd and other willing women the ability to pursue their dreams.