Cardi B Reveals Her New Album Could Be Named After Tiger Woods

Cardi B has emerged as one of the top hip-hop artists in the world. Right now, she is working on her new album which could have an interesting title. On Instagram Live, the Grammy winner revealed that she is considering naming the album Tiger Woods because she was inspired by him after what he did in the Masters back in April.

“I think I’m going to name my album ‘Tiger Woods’ because, remember when everybody was talking s— on Tiger Woods, like ‘Oh blah blah, blah blah this, blah blah that.’ And then he f—ing came and won that green jacket? That’s what I’m going to name my album,” Cardi B said via CBS Sports.

Woods did win the Masters when everyone thought he couldn’t pull it off. And the reason for that is he hasn’t won a major since 2008 and the last time he won the Masters before this year was in 2005. With the win. Woods now has won 15 major championships which is the second-most in golf history.

As for what Woods is up to right now, he had surgery on his knee in August and he’s expected to play in an even in Japan this month.

“I expect Tiger to make a full recovery,” Dr. Vern Cooley said who performed the surgery on Woods. “We did what was needed, and also examined the entire knee. There were no additional problems.”

Wood also released a statement saying that he will return to practice soon.

“I’d like to thank Dr. Cooley and his team,” Woods said. “I’m walking now and hope to resume practice in the next few weeks. I look forward to traveling and playing in Japan in October.”

It’s possible Cardi B may not name her album Tiger Woods, but no matter what she calls it, it’s very likely it will be a hit. She released her first album, Invasion of Privacy in April 2018 and it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Charts. The album produces hits such as Bodak Yellow, I like it and Motorsport. In the last two years, Cardi B has been nominated for six Grammy Awards and she won has won one which was Best Rap Album for 2018. She is married to hip-hop artist Offset who is a member of the group Migos and she has a daughter named Kulture who was born last year.