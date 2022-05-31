Camille Kostek Reacts to Being in 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' for Fifth Time (Exclusive)

✖

Camille Kostek made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut four years ago and has not looked back. As she continues to ascend in Holywood, the 30-year-old model and actress is in this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, making her one of the veterans in the magazine. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Kostek reacts to being in the issue for the fifth time.

"It was incredible," Kostek exclusively told PopCulture."I always say I bring rookie energy to the set every time. It feels like my first time every time because each year you're not promised a spot in the magazine. So it doesn't matter if you've been on the cover or how many years you've been in it, you don't know when you're going to get that call.

"So I actually got the call. They start shooting around October and they start wrapping up their shoots before creating the magazine around February. I got my call really close to February. So I kind of had the waiting game going on in my body. I was a little bit nervous. I was a little bit excited. I was like, 'Is it going to happen again?' Because I never want that rush to end. I love being a part of the team. I love what the brand stands for. And I love being a voice in representing SI Swim beyond being amongst the pages of the magazine because they really allow you to express your passions and the things that you enjoy in life."

Kostek debuted in the magazine back in 2018 as a part of the first-ever open casting call. The following year, Kostek graced the cover of Sports Swimsuit with Tyra Banks and Alex Morgan. Kostek is not on the cover this year as that honor belongs to Kim Kardashian, Ciara, Yumi Nu and Maye Musk. Kostek didn't realize who was going to be on the cover until it was officially announced.

"When the world found out, we found out, and I was so over the moon," Kostek said. "And then the other element of this was Thursday night, May 19th, when the magazine hit stands worldwide, I was asked to host our red carpet live for two hours and I was able to interview Ciara and dance with her a little bit and talk to Maye and talk to Yumi and get to know them a little bit better. And it just makes sense why MJ [Day] hand-selected these cover stars because again, beautiful, talented women who stand for so much. And they are model moguls, and it's everything that MJ looks for in a cover star. And she did a great job because they're so beautiful inside as they're on the outside. And I have to say, Maye Musk is an absolute delight and is so inspiring. I felt lucky to be in the presence of her and hear about her."