Cameron Burrell, Athlete and Carl Lewis' Godson, Dead at 26

Cameron Burrell, former University of Houston track star and godson of Olympic legend Carl Lewis, died on Monday, his family announced. He was 26 years old. The cause of death has not been announced, but according to TMZ Sports, medical records show the place of death as a "parking garage."

"My family is extremely saddened with the loss of our son, Cameron, last night. We are going through profound sorrow and ask that all of our friends, extended University of Houston family and the track and field community in the U.S. and abroad allow us to gather with our closest family and friends," Cameron's father, Olympic gold medalist Leroy Burrell said in a statement. "We are profoundly grief-stricken, and thank everyone for the outpouring of prayers and support."

We are deeply saddened to hear the sudden death of one of our very own. We would like to send our condolences to Leroy , Michelle and the entire Burrell family . Please pray for the family and friends of Cameron Burrell during this time 🙏🏽 . #CLStars 💔 pic.twitter.com/wL4L5cdu7h — CLStarsTrackClub (@OfficialCLStars) August 10, 2021

Cameron comes from an athletic family. Leroy, who is also the head coach of Houston's track and field program, earned a gold medal for the 4X100 relay at the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona. Carmon's mother, Michelle Finn-Burrell, also won a gold medal at the 1992 Olympics for the same event. Cameron competed at Houston from 2013 to 2018. He had a successful career, winning the NCAA individual national championship in the 100-meter. He also ran the anchor leg of the 4x100-meter relay team, which led to the cougars winning the national title in the event.

"Cameron grew up around the Houston Athletics Department, worked hard and developed himself into one of our greatest Track and Field stars," Chris Pezman, University of Houston Vice President of Athletics wrote in a statement. "To lose him so suddenly is tragic. We ask all University of Houston and track and field fans to keep Coach Burrell and his family in their thoughts and prayers."

Outside of his college career, Cameron was a member of the United States 4x100-meter relay team, which earned gold at the World Junior Championships in 2012 and captured silver at the 2019 World Relays. He also competed in the 2018 Athletics World Cup and led the relay team to a gold medal.