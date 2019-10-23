National Columnist Suggests Chicago Bears Should Trade for Cam Newton

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is currently dealing with a foot injury and there’s no telling when he’ll be back. And with the way the Panthers are playing with backup QB Kyle Allen, there have been reports of Newton being traded before the deadline which is on October 29. And it looks like columnist Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports wants the Chicago Bears to make a move and get Newton.

The reason Wetzel wants the Bears to go after Newton is they need stability at the position. The team drafted Mitchell Trubisky No. 2 overall in 2017, but so far he hasn’t lived up to expectations.

“Trubisky hasn’t shown much in two and a half seasons. He escaped major criticism last season when much of the fan and media attention was focused on the Bears’ lousy kicking game — most famously in the 16-15 playoff loss to Philadelphia. It was Trubisky’s offense that stalled out three times in the red zone and got stopped on the final, critical drive,” Wetzel wrote.

“This season the Bears are 30th in total offense, 29th in passing, 28th in rushing and so on and so on. They just had a bye week to get Trubisky healthy and figure it out. They still haven’t gained 300 yards in a game this year.”

Wetzel went on to say that Newton isn’t what he was when he entered the league in 2011, but a different team might be what he needs to get back on track.

“Newton isn’t what he was in 2015 when he was the league MVP. His 45 touchdowns that year (35 of them passing) look like an aberration — he has averaged 27.9 in his other seven full seasons. He brings a distinctive game and a big personality,” he wrote. “Yet former league MVPs aren’t often available at age 30 — let alone one who might benefit from a change of scenery.”

Newton injured his foot in the preseason, but he played in two games before being taken out for Allen. Since Allen has taken over at QB, the Panthers are 4-0 and they are only one game out of the NFC South lead. Newton has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

The Bears are now 3-3 on the year and they are coming off a 37-26 loss to the New Orleans Saints. So far this season, Trubisky has thrown five touchdowns, two interceptions and he has a passer rating of 82.8.