Cam Newton Staying With Panthers as Trade Deadline Passes

Heading toward the Oct. 29 trade deadline there was a belief that former first overall pick Cam Newton could be heading to another team. He has been out of the lineup for five weeks due to a foot injury and is set to miss yet another game. Meanwhile, backup Kyle Allen has been performing fairly consistently while leading the Panthers to a 4-1 record. However, the trade deadline came and went, and Newton remained on the roster without any reports of potential movement.

Obviously, a trade for the 2015 MVP in Newton didn’t appear to be an expected move by most, but Mike Freeman of Bleacher Report talked to multiple NFL general managers and discovered that up to 10 teams would be interested in Newton’s services. Executives in both the AFC and NFC recognize the talent of the Panthers QB and believe that he could be a difference-maker on multiple rosters.

That being said, Freeman did clarify that Newton’s health would be a factor in any potential transactions. The foot injury is a concern, especially considering that the QB is still sidelined and in the midst of his recovery.

According to head coach Ron Rivera, Newton is nearing a return, but he is still working through his rehab process. In fact, he is in “the middle,” which leads many to believe that Newton won’t be back following week 9’s battle with the Tennessee Titans. With this unclear timeline, a trade became far more unlikely. Although NFL analyst Bucky Brooks can’t believe that this conversation about replacing Newton is even taking place.

“I know we like to give away jobs here but trying to give away Cam Newton’s job to a guy who’s average on his best day is ridiculous to me,” Brooks said on Speak For Yourself. If anything, Ron Rivera needs to go to Cam Newton and apologize.”

With the trade deadline having passed, the Panthers QB will continue to focus on getting back to full health, which is when he should return to the starting lineup. When this happens hasn’t been determined just yet, but Newton’s ability to show progress in his rehab will be the defining factor.

For now, Allen will start during Sunday’s battle with the Tennessee Titans while trying to get the Panthers to 5-3 on the season. Doing so will keep this team in playoff contention and will open up the door for a late-season run by Newton, provided he returns in the coming weeks.

(Photo Credit: Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)