Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton Ruled out for Sunday’s Game

The Carolina Panthers preemptively ruled out quarterback Cam Newton for week four’s battle against the Houston Texans on Monday. The star QB is dealing with a foot injury that led to discomfort during the preseason and caused him considerable pain in week two. The belief according to CBS Sports is that this ailment could keep Newton sidelined for several weeks as the Panthers try to avoid re-aggravating the injury.

The Panthers entered the year looking for a bounceback campaign from Newton. His 2018 season ended early due to a shoulder injury, but he was on track to be healthy and ready to lead this team entering week one. Unfortunately, Newton missed week three’s game against the Arizona Cardinals and he is heading toward spending another week on the bench according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

From @gmfb: #Panthers QB Cam Newton won’t be on the field until he’s 100% back from his foot injury, and the impressive play of Kyle Allen may have made all those decisions easier. pic.twitter.com/sWQmzxvBwN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 23, 2019

“We want him at 100 percent when he’s ready, so there’s no exact timetable for his return,” Panthers coach Ron Rivera said according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

With Newton sidelined, the Panthers will once again rely on backup Kyle Allen, who led the way during Sunday’s battle in the desert. The backup-turned-temporary starter was impressive overall during his game against the Cardinals. Allen completed 73.1 percent of his throws during the 38-20 win, totaling 261 yards through the air with four touchdowns. He did not throw an interception but did fumble twice.

This continued a streak Allen kicked off during week 17 of the 2018 season. Once a little-known player on the practice squad, he was elevated to starter in time for a battle with the New Orleans Saints. Despite the potential for being in over his head, Allen went out and threw four touchdowns while rushing for another.

As Rapoport explains, this performance by Newton’s backup played a role in the decision to potentially hold the star quarterback out for another week. The Panthers want the face of the franchise at 100 percent, not 90 or anything else. If Allen continues to perform well, especially during the upcoming game against the Houston Texans, Coach Rivera and his staff will keep him in the lineup.

This foot injury is considered day-to-day instead of week-to-week, so there is a situation in which Newton could turn in some practice reps on Wednesday. Although it’s less likely at this point considering that there is a danger of potentially causing further injury.